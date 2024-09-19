Samsung's best earbuds are already discounted in early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer

There is very little I recommend splashing the cash on quite like a good pair of the best earbuds. Whether you're a self professed audiophile, enjoy a great podcast or just take a lot of work calls, these devices can make all the difference to your day.

The market is currently flooded with top options. Those come from a range of manufacturers. Everyone from household names brands to quirky start ups have models on offer.

The deal I've found for you today definitely comes from the former. Samsung may have only unveiled its new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back in July, but they're already discounted – now just £169 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was £219, now £169 at Amazon Save a cool £50 on the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon. These are the latest earbuds offered from Samsung, and pack in a killer spec sheet for the money.

That's a great deal. As mentioned, these Buds are only a few months old, so recieving a discount on them already is a big deal. It's a big statement from Amazon, too, and is certainly getting us excited for the calibre of deals to be expected during the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.

Users will snag a killer spec sheet, too. While the redesigned buds caught a lot of stick at launch – mainly for their perceived resemblance to the Apple Airpods – there's no denying they pack in an enviable feature set.

Users will enjoy the full experience of Galaxy AI, with adaptive EQ and adaptive ANC both powered by AI. That should make for a snappy and responsive experience, with both sound profiles and noise cancellation which can intelligently respond to the environment around you.

Quality sonic performance can also be found here. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer 24 bit sound reproduction, delivered to your ears via a dual-speaker, dual-amp setup. That should provide high quality audio across a wide range of scenarios, making them perfect for the eclectic ear.

Frankly, these Buds offered a really good value proposition at their retail price. Now, with a further £50 sliced from the price tag, these make for an exceptional buy.