Powerbeats Pro 2 leak again with new colours and heart rate monitoring

Quick Summary The Powerbeats Pro 2 have leaked again, this time in what appear to be official-looking promo photos. They show the Apple-owned Beats earbuds in new colour options and with health tracking capabilities.

Beats' Powerbeats Pro 2 are expected to launch any time now. As we reported last week, they've appeared in regulatory databases and it has been reported that Apple is arranging to show them to the media. Now a new leak also reveals that they're getting one of the most wanted features on many Powerbeats Pro users' wish list – heart rate monitoring.

We'd already suspected that the feature was coming to the second generation of Apple's best workout headphones. Code in iOS 18 indicated as much, as well as suggesting they'll also be getting adaptive noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and Adaptive Audio. But, alleged promotional images posted by Arsène Lupin on X include a photo where, if you squint, you can see the heart rate icon on the prospective new phone app.

What's in the latest Powerbeats Pro 2 leak?

The new leak consists of eight images, all of which appear to be official promo shots. And in addition to showing the heart rate feature, they also show the colour options we'll likely get at launch – black, beige, orange and purple.

The images also show a slight redesign. The new buds are slightly slimmer and angled differently, and the case is slightly smaller too. It's not a dramatic reworking, but that slimmer size should mean lighter weight, which is always welcome in a set of running and workout headphones.

The image showing the heart rate icon also shows icons for different Spatial Audio profiles. So, it looks like the most recent rumours have been well-informed.

We don't yet know how much the second generation Powerbeats Pro will cost, but the originals were priced at £219 / $249 / AU$349 when they launched back in 2018.

However, currency changes and the cost of living have increased the tickets of most tech things since then and they usually retail for around £269. I'd expect the new version to be priced similarly.