Motorola’s open earbuds could bring the bling and Bose sound

Quick Summary Motorola's Loop Buds open-ear earbuds have leaked. We don't know the specifications yet, but they're a collaboration with Bose and will be launched alongside a new smartwatch, it is claimed.

Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch its first ever pair of open earbuds in collaboration with Bose – and that could mean Bose sound for a lot less money.

Motorola's existing earbuds are aimed at the more affordable end of the headphone market, and that hopefully means that these new buds will cost less than Bose's excellent QuietComfort Earbuds 2. Those got the full five stars in our review, but they're quite pricey at £279 / $299 / AU$429.

We don't know pricing and availability of the Motorola pair yet, but according to noted leaker Evan Blass – whose account on X has gone into protected mode since leaking the news – the Motorola Loop Buds are going to be launched alongside a new Motorola Watch Fit smartwatch.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Motorola Loop Buds: what we know so far

We don't yet have details of these earbuds' specification, but we're pretty confident that they're Bose-powered thanks to the large Sound By Bose text on top of the charging case. The case also looks to be more squat than the one that comes with Bose's own buds.

The earbuds are dumbell-shaped clip-ons that resemble a really small pair of over-ear headphones, and interestingly they have a white gold-esque finish and appear to feature embedded crystals.

That gives them a look I'd describe as quite feminine – at first glance in the leaked marketing images they look like large earrings, and the models in the photos I've seen so far are all women.

This is an interesting choice in a market where designs tend to be a lot less flashy. I suspect that this is going to be just one variant, and that there will be other, less striking, options.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Motorola Loop Buds are believed to be launching alongside the Motorola Watch Fit, which is an Apple Watch SE competitor. And we could see both products very soon.

Motorola is having a press event this week where it's expected to reveal the latest Moto Razr folding phone, and it's possible these new products may be officially unveiled then.