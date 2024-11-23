I use Google’s best earbuds everyday – this new low-price deal is a steal

On the lookout for a bargain? The best Black Friday deals are starting to pop up across the web ahead of the start of the official sale on 29 November. So far some of the best discounts we’ve spotted have been on Google Pixel devices, including its latest 2024 products, like the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you’re looking for a new pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones, Google has also dropped the price of its Pixel Buds Pro 2. Today you can buy them for £189, which is £30 cheaper than the launch price of £219 – and the most affordable they have been since they launched this summer.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was £219 now £189 at Amazon The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google’s best and latest wireless earbuds. Expect solid noise-cancelling, intuitive touch controls, immersive sound and handy smarts for Android users like Find My Device and Gemini Live. Thanks to this deal, there’s never been a better time to buy.

I’ve been using the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 everyday for about two months now, and I’m a big fan for a few reasons.

Firstly, these earbuds are tiny and very comfortable. There’s no stem, you twist them into your ear instead with rubber stabilisers to keep them in place. I use them weekly for both long and short runs, and they’ve never once come close to falling out. And both the earbuds and case are water resistant to some level so you don’t need to worry about sweat or getting caught in a sudden downpour.

See the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal on Amazon

Despite being so small, there are loads of features packed in, including impressive noise-cancellation. It does a great job of cutting out distractions from the outside world, keeping your focus on the music. But to add to that, Android users will be able to use Find My Device to see where both the earbuds and case are on a map. And they come loaded with Gemini Live, Google’s chatbot which allows for more free-flowing conversation than the Google Assistant.

Perhaps most importantly, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 sound fantastic, no matter what type of music you're in the mood for. Rich, clear and full-bodied, you’ll get consistently good performance from them, and there’s a five-band equaliser to tailor the audio to what you're listening to.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of ANC earbuds, this Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal is a genuinely good buy because they’ve not been this affordable before. I ran a search on CamelCamelCamel to double-check, and this is the first time they’ve dropped below the £219 launch price at Amazon.