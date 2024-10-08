Five-star, award-winning earbuds are £100 cheaper in Prime Day sale!

I'm blessed with the opportunity to test an awful lot of earbuds in this job. I've tried just about everything you can think of, from cheap and cheerful units, to premium, pricey buds.

I've been hoping to find a good deal on a really great pair this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – and that's exactly what I've just done.

Right now, you can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in a limited edition colour for just £199.95 at Amazon.

Snag the incredible Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for under £200 at Amazon. These are among the best earbuds money can buy right now – and you'll need even less money to pick up a pair!

That's an incredible deal. I've personally used these earbuds as my main audio device for over a year, and absolutely adore them.

The audio quality is fantastic, offering a crisp and clear experience which will bring your favourite songs to life. The app is also incredibly powerful, giving users access to a brilliant equaliser for making adjustments.

Of course, the noise cancelling is the star of the show here. That's incredibly impressive, killing all manner of extraneous sounds to leave you fully immersed in your audio.

Bose says you'll get six hours of audio from the buds alone, or four with the Immersive Audio setting engaged. However, that's remedied by the quick charging capabilities. Those see two hours of listening time replenished in just 20 minutes on the charger.

With this deal, you're even getting a limited edition colour. The Moonstone Blue is a pale blue hue with a strong grey tint, which is really lovely to look at.

It's not the first time these have gone on sale. We've previously found these buds for as little as £219, which was already a pretty good offer. Now, though, you'll snag them for even less again, making this a truly unmissable deal.