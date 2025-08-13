Better than Prime Day: these top-rated Beats have been given a huge discount

Since Prime Day ended, you may have thought all the good deals on Amazon were long gone by now, but they’re really not. I’ve just stumbled across this Beats Fit Pro deal – and they’re even cheaper than they were during the Prime Day sale.

During Amazon’s sale event, we reported that the headphones had dropped to £134.99, but now you can grab them for even less; they’ve been reduced to £129 – that’s a 41% saving off their £219.99 price tag.

Beats Fit Pro: was £219.99 now £129 at Amazon Beats’ most workout-ready earbuds deliver punchy spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, effective noise cancellation, and a super-secure fit that stays put through even the toughest sessions. With up to 24 hours of battery life via the case and IPX4 water resistance, they’re packed with features – making them a brilliant bargain at this price. Read more ▼

If you’ve ever found the AirPods are just a tad too slippery during sweaty workout sessions, then these earbuds are a solid choice. Thanks to their secure-fit wingtips and IPX4 sweat resistance, these buds don’t budge, even during the most intense workouts or runs.

Despite their small size, these buds have a great bass profile, with balanced mids for a rich listening experience with prominent highs. In our four-star review, we also praised their ANC and Spatial Audio performance particularly highly. You’ll get up to six hours of listening time with noise cancelling on – and a total of 24 hours when you include the charging case. In a rush? Just five minutes of Fast Fuel charging gives you an extra hour of playback.

Even if you’re not looking for a pair of workout headphones and are just after something you can use every day, these are a great all-rounder. Grab them while you can – Amazon says it’s a limited deal.