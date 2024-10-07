DJI drone swoops in with a massive £280 saving in Prime Day deal — scoop it up quick!

Prime Day is here, and if there’s one thing we know you’ll be keeping an eye out for it’s the best DJI drone deals because, let’s be honest, these bits of tech don’t come cheap, so every small saving matters.
One fantastic deal that’s swooped into the spotlight is the DJI Mavic 3 Classic, which Amazon has reduced from £1529 to £1199, saving you £280! We’d say that’s more than a small saving...
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: was £1,529, now £1,199 at Amazon
More of a prosumer drone, the Mavic 3 Classic has a 4/3 CMOS sensor coupled with pin-sharp Hasselblad optics, capable of shooting 5.1K video. Max light time on one charge is 46 minutes, one of the longest of all non-professional DJI drones.
This is a top-tier drone, and we’re not just saying that. When we reviewed the Mavic 3 we gave it five stars praising it for its superb 20MP stills and 5.1K video (at up to 50p and 4K video shot at up to 120p). It also has an impressive 40-minute flight time, while object avoidance and its Return to Home features keep it safe during flights.
If you want the whole shebang, Amazon’s also slashed over £200 off the Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo, which also comes with the DJI RC. Another one of the best DJI drones, this bundle comes equipped with extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag, so you have everything you need (and more) to get out and start capturing some stunning footage.
Whether you go for the standard Mavic 3 Classic or the Pro bundle, make sure you don't sit on these deals too long, as Prime Day ends at 11:59PM on 9th October!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
