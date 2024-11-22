DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo plummets to all all-time low in secret Amazon Black Friday sale

Snap up the DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo at its lowest price ever in Amazon's hidden Black Friday deals – perfect for creators on the go

DJI Pocket 2 in use
(Image credit: DJI)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

I was thinking about getting a DJI Osmo Pocket 3, but I might opt for the Pocket 2, seeing there is a much better deal available on it this Black Friday. It's actually what I would call a secret sale; unless you know where to look, you might not realise how amazing of an offer it is!

Lucky for you, I'm here to explain what's what. The DJI Osmo Pocket 2 Creator Combo sells for £279, which is £100 off the price it was sold less than a week ago. This is confirmed by the magical CamelCamelCamel tool.

If you were to search online, you might find other outlets, such as Argos, selling the Pocket 2 for the same price. However! That's the standard edition, which doesn't include much of the extras the Creator Combo comes with, such as the wireless mic or the stand.

DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo
DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo: was £379 now £279 at Amazon

The DJI Pocket 2 packs a 3-axis gimbal for smooth 4K/60fps video and 64MP stills in a pocket-sized design. It features ActiveTrack 3.0 for subject tracking, a wide-angle lens option, and up to 140 minutes of battery life. Ideal for creators, it includes intelligent modes like panoramas and hyperlapse.

View Deal

At its heart is the Pocket 2, a gimbal-stabilised camera that captures 4K video at up to 60fps and 64MP stills, ensuring crisp detail and smooth footage even on the go. The Creator Combo enhances this experience by bundling additional accessories to maximise creative potential.

The Combo includes a wireless microphone with a windscreen for superior audio clarity, making it ideal for vloggers and filmmakers. The wide-angle lens attachment expands your framing options, while the Do-It-All Handle adds wireless connectivity, external audio input, and a built-in speaker for quick playback. A tripod mount is also included, allowing for stable, hands-free recording.

With its intelligent features, the Pocket 2 can track subjects using ActiveTrack 3.0, capture panoramas, and produce hyperlapse videos effortlessly. Its compact form makes it incredibly portable, fitting easily into a pocket or bag.

