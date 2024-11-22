DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo plummets to all all-time low in secret Amazon Black Friday sale

I was thinking about getting a DJI Osmo Pocket 3, but I might opt for the Pocket 2, seeing there is a much better deal available on it this Black Friday. It's actually what I would call a secret sale; unless you know where to look, you might not realise how amazing of an offer it is!
Lucky for you, I'm here to explain what's what. The DJI Osmo Pocket 2 Creator Combo sells for £279, which is £100 off the price it was sold less than a week ago. This is confirmed by the magical CamelCamelCamel tool.
If you were to search online, you might find other outlets, such as Argos, selling the Pocket 2 for the same price. However! That's the standard edition, which doesn't include much of the extras the Creator Combo comes with, such as the wireless mic or the stand.
The DJI Pocket 2 packs a 3-axis gimbal for smooth 4K/60fps video and 64MP stills in a pocket-sized design. It features ActiveTrack 3.0 for subject tracking, a wide-angle lens option, and up to 140 minutes of battery life. Ideal for creators, it includes intelligent modes like panoramas and hyperlapse.
At its heart is the Pocket 2, a gimbal-stabilised camera that captures 4K video at up to 60fps and 64MP stills, ensuring crisp detail and smooth footage even on the go. The Creator Combo enhances this experience by bundling additional accessories to maximise creative potential.
The Combo includes a wireless microphone with a windscreen for superior audio clarity, making it ideal for vloggers and filmmakers. The wide-angle lens attachment expands your framing options, while the Do-It-All Handle adds wireless connectivity, external audio input, and a built-in speaker for quick playback. A tripod mount is also included, allowing for stable, hands-free recording.
With its intelligent features, the Pocket 2 can track subjects using ActiveTrack 3.0, capture panoramas, and produce hyperlapse videos effortlessly. Its compact form makes it incredibly portable, fitting easily into a pocket or bag.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Newly-leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra images confirm key design change
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting closer, with leaks revealing more
By Chris Hall Published
-
YouTube beats Spotify to the punch with a much-loved feature
What did you listen to most?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
DJI drone bundle crashes to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal, don’t let it fly away!
This DJI Air 3 bundle has over $300 off!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
Has the PlayStation Black Friday sale started yet?
The PlayStation Store's big Black Friday sale is now underway and includes consoles
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published