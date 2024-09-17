Popular Sony camera hits lowest price ever – it has gone straight into my basket!

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event set to take place in just a few weeks time, many will already be creating their wish lists. These sales are always packed with great deals on top tech, making them a perfect opportunity to upgrade your setup.

Don't think you've got to wait for the actual event to start before the deals flood in, though. We've already found an array of top offers, meaning you could wrap up your shopping before it even rolls around.

For photography lovers, that could mean snagging this top deal on the Sony A7 III camera. That's a bargain right now – just £989 at Amazon!

Sony A7 III: was £1,450, now £989 at Amazon

Save £461 on this awesome Sony A7 III camera body right now at Amazon. That's a full frame body, complete with a 24MP sensor, in-body image stabilisation, fast autofocus and 4k video recording. A bargain at its lowest ever price.

That's an awful lot of camera for the money. Once the flagship of Sony's range, this model is filled with great features which users will absolutely adore.

The 24MP sensor is more than capable of providing you with top notch image quality. Couple that with autofocus system which can operate in just 0.02 seconds – and features a whopping 693 autofocus points – and it's not hard to see why this is so popular.You'll also get a five-axis in-body image stabilisation system, to help keep your masterpieces shake-free.

In the video stakes, this is capable of capturing 4k footage. Okay, it's perhaps not the most up-to-date video system, but it's more than enough for most users who aren't looking to record at the absolute cutting edge of cinematic production.

For me, the killer feature on offer is the dual memory card slot. That allows users to simultaneously record data to two different cards, creating an instant physical backup of their work. While I've yet to experience a catastrophe in my own work, the fear of losing an entire shoot is enough to make this tempting.

At its lowest price ever, this camera is an absolute steal. Run, don't walk.