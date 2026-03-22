New Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 gets an upgrade many asked for – but not the one you're thinking of

Quick Summary Fujifilm has bolstered the Instax Wide 400 range. That gains a new model, and fixes a common customer gripe.

If you're as big of a fan of instant photography as I am, the Instax Wide 400 probably exists as a kind of love-it-or-hate-it model. On the one hand, it exists as the only current Instax Wide camera in the brand's arsenal, which makes it an important device for Fuji's largest instant film type.

On the other hand, the model is far less complex than many had hoped for. While lots of us begged for a 'pro-grade' Instax Wide camera, this isn't it, instead having a fairly point-and-shoot design to its operation.

Many have called for a new model which aligns more closely with the Instax Mini 99, complete with its sharp optics and manual control. That's not what we've got here, but the brand has unveiled a new model which fixes one other common gripe.

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The new model comes in a sleek black finish, which is much more traditional compared to the sage green hue of the original. When it was first unveiled, that green hue did spark some commentary – not least because it was the only finish option offered.

This new black version is certainly more classic and understated. It's the perfect look for professional photographers who want a quick and easy instant option that doesn't undermine their curated, professional appearance.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Beyond the colour, though, nothing has changed. The model still operates without any manual control, so you'll be solely reliant on the metering system in the camera to ensure proper exposure.

You'll still get the mechanical self-timer, plus the two-zone focusing system built into the lens. So, while it's not exactly the revelation we'd been hoping for, this does seem like a smart addition to the Instax range.

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Regardless, I'm all for it. Anything which sustains the Instax Wide format is a plus in my book, and if this convinces the brand that there's a market for a more 'pro-grade' version, then it's a good thing indeed.