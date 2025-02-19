Marshall’s Bluetooth speaker goes green while its earbuds get the cream
Marshall's Emberton III and Minor IV get a makeover
Quick Summary
Marshall has added new colour options for its popular, waterproof Emberton III speaker and its Minor IV earbuds.
Price and specifications are unchanged, so cost £149.99 / $169.99 and £119.99 / $129.99 respectively.
Marshall has given two of its key products a makeover. The Marshall Emberton III speaker is now available in a nifty shade of sage green, while the Minor IV earbuds are now available in cream.
The sage Emberton Bluetooth speaker is a nice addition to the range. While those of us with rockist tendencies appreciate the black version, which deliberately looks like one of Marshall's famous guitar amplifiers, it might not blend in with the rest of your home décor. The addition of sage brings the colour choices to three alongside an existing cream model.
That cream has come to Marshall's in-ears too, which were previously available in a choice of black, black or black.
Marshall's refreshed Emberton III and Minor IV: key features and pricing
We like these products – we gave the Emberton III four out of five stars in our review, praising its "fun, full sound".
I've also tested the same speaker and was really impressed by how loud it gets before the inevitable distortion kicks in at higher volumes.
Although I haven't heard the Minor IV personally, Marshall says that the current generation delivers the best sound yet, with better fit and improved acoustic performance compared to the prior generation.
One of the key draws here is battery life, with over 32 hours of play time from the Emberton speaker and 30-plus from the earbuds (7 hours solo; 30+ via the charging case). Both products are water-resistant and are Bluetooth LE Audio-ready, with Auracast coming in a firmware update.
The Marshall Minor IV earbuds have an RRP of £119.99 / $129.99 (about AU$238) and the Marshall Emberton III Bluetooth speaker is priced at £149.99 / $169.99 (about AU$269). The new colours are available now.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
