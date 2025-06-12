It was only three weeks ago that I was writing about one of EE's "Tech Drops" deals – a great £150 off Samsung's latest tablet.

This latest deal will easily top that if you're seeking a new Bluetooth speaker, though, as for today only – that's Thursday 12 June 2025 – EE is offering the JBL Flip 7 for half price.

That means you can pick up this portable speaker for a mere £64.99. Considering this is the latest JBL release, brand new for 2025, that's a total steal compared to its usual £129.99 asking price.

JBL Flip 7 best deal

JBL Flip 7: was £129.99 now £64.99 at EE JBL's small yet cool portable Bluetooth is its latest speaker for 2025. It can survive poolside dunks, as it's waterproof to a metre, and delivers surprisingly big audio from such a small form-factor. That's helped by the side-positioned bass radiators, which you can watch warble as it kicks out the low-end.

Do note, however, that the deal will only show up if you're in the EE app. In a desktop browser it'll remain at full price. The app is free to download, free to register, and you don't have to be an EE mobile customer to take benefit of this deal.

Why's the JBL Flip 7 worth buying?

JBL makes some great, rugged and portable Bluetooth speakers – easy contenders for the best Bluetooth speakers today.

The JBL Flip 7 is the smaller of its speaker types, comparable to the UE Boom 4. Although, at this price, it's the obvious buy – you could even snap up two for the price of one and stereo pair them.

As EE's deal has been so popular, however, the key black and blue colourways have now sold out, leaving a fiery red finish as the only available option at the time of writing. I still think that looks pretty fetching, though.

Other key JBL Flip 7 features include AI-powered audio optimisation, as we wrote about at launch in February, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and over 14 hours of battery life.

If you like the sound of that, you'd best be quick. EE's deal finishes at 23:59 today, Thursday 12 June, so there's not long to snag one – whilst stock lasts, anyway!