This stunning turntable is the audio appliance of art and science

Serbian Hi-Fi brand Soulines has returned to the UK with a new high-end turntable and a one-piece tonearm. You can buy them as a single system, although the tonearm is available separately too, for those upgrading their own deck.

The TT9 is what Soulines describes as "affordable high-end", with straightforward setup and operation, plus features borrowed from the brand's most expensive models. Like those decks, key components aren't made en masse – they're individually manufactured and CNC machined to deliver optimal fit and performance.

Soulines started life as a turntable recycling company, TT Recycled, specialising in upgrading, tweaking, recycling and redesigning record players. But after taking on some private commissions, the firm began making and selling its own designs, of which the TT9 is the most recent.

Soulines TT9 turntable: key features and pricing

The unusual design of the TT9 isn't cosmetic. It has been created to reduce unwanted resonance, and it comes with a bespoke record clamp to improve stability. The inverted main bearing is made of stainless steel and brass, and the 30mm 2.5kg acrylic platter has a slight recess to ensure that records sit flat.

According to Soulines, there's art and science at work here. The dimensions and shape of the plinth and its sub-elements were optimised using "Golden Ratio and Fibonacci sequence" to deliver uniform damping and significantly reduced inertia.

The tonearm is Soulines' own KiVi M3, which features one-piece construction for rigidity alongside a unipivot bearing. The counterweight has been designed to accommodate multiple cartridges for maximum flexibility.

The TT9 with KiVi M3 has a UK RRP of £3,990 (about $5,000 / AU$7,890) and is distributed via Sound Fowndations. If you're looking for just the KiVi M3 tonearm, that's £2,090 (about $2,630 / AU$4,133).

More details can be found online on the Soulines website.