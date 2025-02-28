This aluminium vinyl deck has a hidden secret that'll stun you
There's something big missing from this turntable, and that's deliberate
Quick Summary
The PP-1 turntable from Waiting For Ideas is machined from a solid block of aluminium and comes without a tonearm.
It can also automatically detect which speed to run your records.
You know what to expect from the best turntables. They'll have a platter. They'll have a speed control, or a belt to adjust. And they will absolutely, definitely, certainly have a tonearm.
This deck doesn't.
This is the Aluminium PP-1 Turntable, created by design studio Waiting For Ideas (via DesignBoom). And the lack of tonearm isn't the only thing that's unique – it also works very differently from a typical turntable. It looks very different too.
A turntable without a tonearm
This is no ordinary turntable. It's hewn from a solid block of aluminium and lacks all the usual hardware you'd expect to see on a premium record player. Simply place your record upside-down, press play and the PP-1 takes care of the rest.
There are just two buttons – one for speed control (although it can auto-detect the appropriate speed if you want it to), and the other for play, pause, previous, next, and volume.
The PP-1 can sit horizontally or vertically, and the studio has also designed 80W companion speakers to go with it. The turntable is powered via USB-C, has a 3.5mm mini-jack output, and includes an elliptical diamond stylus.
This sort of design innovation come cheap, of course. It'll set you back €5,800 (about £4,790 / $6,030 / AU$9,700) for the PP-1, or €9,000 (about £7,430 / $9,360 / AU$15,000) if you want it in a bundle with its companion speakers. You'll need to provide your own amplifier as the speakers are passive.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's fair to say that the Aluminium PP-1 Turntable isn't aimed at the average vinyl fan – it's as much an art piece as it is a record deck. But, if you like its striking looks and unusual approach, it is available to order now, and Waiting For Ideas says that each one will be made to order. You can find out more at Waiting For Ideas.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
