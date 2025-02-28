This aluminium vinyl deck has a hidden secret that'll stun you

Quick Summary The PP-1 turntable from Waiting For Ideas is machined from a solid block of aluminium and comes without a tonearm. It can also automatically detect which speed to run your records.

You know what to expect from the best turntables. They'll have a platter. They'll have a speed control, or a belt to adjust. And they will absolutely, definitely, certainly have a tonearm.

This deck doesn't.

This is the Aluminium PP-1 Turntable, created by design studio Waiting For Ideas (via DesignBoom). And the lack of tonearm isn't the only thing that's unique – it also works very differently from a typical turntable. It looks very different too.

(Image credit: Waiting for Ideas / Mathilde Hiley via DesignBoom)

A turntable without a tonearm

This is no ordinary turntable. It's hewn from a solid block of aluminium and lacks all the usual hardware you'd expect to see on a premium record player. Simply place your record upside-down, press play and the PP-1 takes care of the rest.

There are just two buttons – one for speed control (although it can auto-detect the appropriate speed if you want it to), and the other for play, pause, previous, next, and volume.

The PP-1 can sit horizontally or vertically, and the studio has also designed 80W companion speakers to go with it. The turntable is powered via USB-C, has a 3.5mm mini-jack output, and includes an elliptical diamond stylus.

This sort of design innovation come cheap, of course. It'll set you back €5,800 (about £4,790 / $6,030 / AU$9,700) for the PP-1, or €9,000 (about £7,430 / $9,360 / AU$15,000) if you want it in a bundle with its companion speakers. You'll need to provide your own amplifier as the speakers are passive.

