Pure's new Classic Mini is a "portable radio powerhouse"

Quick Summary Pure's latest DAB+ radio, the Classic Mini, is another attractive retro-styled radio from the audio brand. It delivers 15 hours of battery life and is the cheapest Classic model yet.

Pure Audio has announced a new member of its Classic range of retro-styled DAB+ radios , the Pure Classic Mini.

Like its siblings it mixes retro styling with modern innards and, to my eyes, it's the best looking Classic model yet. It's also the most affordable, coming in at £10 less than the Pure Classic H4. It's very small too.

There are two colour options here, called Cotton White / Oak and Coffee Black / Walnut, and prices and specifications are the same for both. Pure describes the design as "charming" and I think its right.

The radio is a cute little thing, smaller than a paperback book (albeit thicker than even a Stephen King one).

Pure Classic Mini: key features, pricing and availability

The Classic Mini has been designed to look like a traditional kitchen or living room radio, but this one's portable: the rechargeable battery should deliver 15 hours between charges, making it a good companion for the garden or a picnic when the good weather comes back.

There's a lanyard so you don't drop it and the obligatory USB-C port for charging it.

Specs-wise you're looking at a 5W speaker – a 2.5-inch driver with a passive radiator for improved low end – and a choice of FM or DAB+ radio with room for up to 40 presets for each. The Classic Mini also has Bluetooth 5.3 so that you can stream from other devices, and there are two EQ presets: one for music and one for speech.

The radio is controlled with chunky buttons and a tuning dial, and there's a bright 2.4-inch colour display on the front. It's all very simple and straightforward as we've come to expect from the brand.

The Classic Mini is available now with an RRP of £79.99 (around $103 / AU$156 at today's exchange rate) from Pure-Audio.com and the usual retailers.