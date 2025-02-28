Play your records with retro charm, thanks to MIXX's Revival 65 turntable
MIXX's latest retro record player comes with two-way Bluetooth and some cute design touches
Quick Summary
The MIXX Revival 65 is a retro suitcase-style record player with integrated speakers, Bluetooth in and out, and an Audio-Technica cartridge.
It's available now for £199 / $199.
UK-based audio maker MIXX has added a brand new turntable to its range of retro record players. The Revival 65, not to be confused with Eiffel 65 of Blue (Da Ba Dee) fame, is a portable suitcase player with built-in speakers and Bluetooth too.
As you'd expect, the Revival 65 plays at both 33 and 45rpm, but it also includes a pitch control for fine-tuning the speed and/or making your favourite artists sound like Alvin and the Chipmunks. It's belt driven and comes with an Audio-Technica cartridge. There's a nifty porthole in the lid too, so you can peek at what's playing when closed.
As with some of the firm's other retro turntables, this is aimed mainly at the casual market, so it's competing with brands such as House of Marley and Lenco rather than going for the audiophile ear. However, it promises decent specs for a reasonable price.
MIXX Revival 65 turntable: key features and pricing
The cartridge is an Audio-Technica AT3600L and MIXX says the belt drive in this model delivers "reduced vibration".
The presence of stereo speakers isn't unusual in this sector, but the Revival 65 enables you to use them not just for the records you play but for external sound sources too. The internal Bluetooth chip is two-way, for example, so you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker as well as listen to your vinyls using Bluetooth headphones.
There's also an Aux input, a headphone jack for wired headphones, and RCA outputs for connecting to external hardware, which you might want to. The listed specifications don't mention the speaker power or frequency range, so it's fair to say that we're not talking high-end output here.
The MIXX Revival 65 is available from the brand's own website and Amazon for £199 ($199 / about AU$400) and in Ireland from Harvey Norman for €229. You can choose from three colours – black, turquoise or cream.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
