MIXX’s new turntable system offers an affordable way to kickstart your vinyl obsession

Quick Summary
The MIXX Analog System 5 is a Bluetooth-enabled turntable with 50W wireless speakers and a price tag of just £299.
If you're looking to for a vinyl setup without wanting to spend big bucks, this could be a solution.
UK-based audio firm MIXX has been making some fun and funky turntables and affordable earbuds for a while now, and its latest launch could be ideal for student flats, home studies and anywhere where you need a lot of music without a lot of equipment.
It's an all-in-one turntable with wireless speakers that you can also use to stream from your phone.
The new MIXX Analog System 5 is built around a turntable with both RCA and Bluetooth outputs, and it's paired with a set of speakers with 50W RMS power and a remote control.
One of the big pluses here is that the speakers have RCA and optical inputs as well as Bluetooth, so in addition to the audio from your turntable they can play music from multiple wired and wireless sources.
MIXX Analog System 5: key features and pricing
The turntable is belt-driven with 33 and 45 RPM speeds and an Audio-Technica cartridge, vibration-reducing feet and the obligatory dust cover. There's also pitch control for fine speed adjustment, something you don't tend to see in affordable turntables.
You can listen wirelessly over Bluetooth or connect the RCAs to an external amp – the turntable doesn't have its own amplification because its speakers are powered ones, but you can switch its output between phono and line.
It's a good-looking thing, especially in white (there's a black one if you prefer a darker design) and it's a lot more modern than the more retro designs the firm also offers.
The Analog System 5 is available to buy now on Amazon for a very reasonable £299.
That means it's more affordable than many of the best record players for beginners, and its relatively small size and wireless freedom means it could be a good option for playing music in places where space is at a premium.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
