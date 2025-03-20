Ruark's gorgeous retro radio gets a March makeover
Spring has sprung and Ruark's radio has gone green
Quick Summary
Ruark's highly-rated R1 Mk4 DAB/FM radio is now available in a new springtime shade, Pistachio Green.
It's exclusive to John Lewis in the UK and costs £239.
If you heard a loud "boing!" at 9.01am this morning, that was the sound of spring having sprung – it's the spring equinox today, and from here on we'll be getting more daylight than darkness.
So, it's an excellent time for Ruark Audio to give its rather lovely Ruark R1 Mk4 retro radio a spring makeover.
I'm a big fan of the R1's design, which mixes old and new to great effect. Other reviewers have said that it's the most radio-looking radio they've ever seen, and I think that's a great way to describe it. And now there's a new colour option, Pistachio Green.
The new shade is much lighter than the existing Pine Green R1, which to my eyes looks like it should be in a study full of dusty books. The pistachio version's much cooler for a kitchen, bedroom or living room radio.
New look, same spec
The Ruark R1 Mk4 keeps the same specification as before.
There are DAB, DAB+ and FM radio tuners, and you can also stream from your phone or computer via Bluetooth. Previous versions have won stacks of five-star reviews for their sound quality, which punches way above its size, and I'd expect an identical performance here.
There are three parts of the design that really stand out – the wooden grille, which is 70s-tastic in the best possible way, the ink-black OLED display, and Ruark's distinctive and useful RotoDial controller on top. This in particular is thoughtfully designed, simple to use and doesn't get you lost in endless screens.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's a great portable radio too thanks to its diminutive dimensions – H175 × W130 × D135mm – and relatively light weight of 1.5kg. It's also travel-friendly, with an FM tuner that's multi-region and supports World, USA, Japan and Korea FM broadcasts.
The Ruark R1 Mk4 Pistachio Green edition is exclusive to John Lewis in the UK, and it has a recommended retail price of £239. It'll be available to order from 24 March.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
A fitness expert says these are the three best longevity exercises to help you live a more active, longer life
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Oura just made a wild choice for where to sell its smart ring in the US
Oura Ring is now at Costco, and yes, there’s a deal involved
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Ruark x Fred Perry Bluetooth system collab is about as Britpop as it gets
Iconic British brands partner for a special edition Bluetooth speaker system
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Ruark MR1 Mk2 review: powerful, versatile Bluetooth-ready speakers
The Ruark MR1 Mk2 speakers are some of the best around
By David Nield Last updated