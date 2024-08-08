New Ruark Audio Bluetooth speaker looks good – and does good, too

Quick Summary The good folks at Ruark Audio have teamed up with a charity called Nordoff and Robbins for its latest release. That means it not only looks good, but does some good, too.

While the days of reliance on a radio may be beyond us, it's still a useful thing to have in the home. What's even better is when those units also function as a capable Bluetooth speaker. That allows users to enjoy the best of both worlds, with retro radio and modern streaming in one.

That's exactly what users can expect from the Ruark Audio R1 MkIV. This stylish device allows users to listen to DAB, DAB+ and FM radio, as well as offering high-quality Bluetooth streaming.

Now, the model is being offered in a new Pine Green colour option. That pairs beautifully with the wooden grill on the front, complete with a display atop it.

That's not just a fashion statement, either. The brand has teamed up with a charity called Nordoff and Robbins to design this model.

They're a charity which specialises in music therapy, using the power of music to break barriers for those with disability, illness and injustice. Ruark are also donating a portion of each sale to the charity.

You'll find class leading sound on offer inside the device, complete with an adaptive EQ to tune the audio to your preference. That's all rounded off with a high fidelity Class A-B amplifier section, and a Ruark NS+ neodymium full range driver.

You'll also find an acoustically tuned and dampened cabinet, crafted from a polymer. That's made to offer perfect sound reproduction. There's even a stereo headphone output on the device, complete with a function which memorises the last used volume to ensure you never get a fright with the volume setting.

Priced at £239, the Ruark Audio R1 MkIV represents a really great option for home audio. Sure, it's not the cheapest solution you'll find, but the gorgeous design – coupled with the good it does for a worthy cause – makes this a great pick for anyone.