Bang & Olufsen's second Ferrari collection includes Beolab 50 speakers and a TV worthy of the brand

Quick Summary Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari have teamed up to launch Ferrari Edition versions of the Beolab 50, Beosound Theatre and Beovision Theatre. The Ferrari collection will be made on demand and come with a premium price.

Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari are reunited, offering a made-to-order selection that will sate the appetite of both racing fans and audiophiles. Indeed, this latest collaboration results in a beautiful Ferrari Edition range that you almost certainly won't be able to afford.

The partnership is a celebration of aluminium, which is lovingly used by Ferrari for its sports car chassis and by Bang & Olufsen in its high-end audio products. Here, the metallic grey finish is achieved by expert anodisation followed by pearl blasting, reproducing the Grigio Corsa colour Ferrari uses for its wheels.

Details are naturally picked out in red, for a collection that's seriously good looking. Ferrari's prancing horse logo is tastefully applied, but it's not gratuitous. This collection does have the feeling of the bespoke about it, giving you something eye-catching, but also high in the performance stakes.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The collection is comprised of the Beolab 50 Ferrari Edition speakers, the Beosound Theatre Soundbar and the Beovision Theatre TV, and together makes for a mighty upgrade for your lounge.

The Beolab 50 speakers are floorstanders and already offer a full range of customisation, but the Ferrari Edition pair stand out from the existing options with a slightly more serious demeanour. These active speakers offer an adjustable acoustic lens to tune their output, so they can either hit you sitting in the sweet spot on the sofa, or be adjusted for room-filling audio.

A pair of these speakers costs £75,000 or $95,000 dollars, and are a statement in their own right.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The Beovision Theatre is something special. This TV is finished in aluminium again and comes in 55, 65 or 77-inch sizes. It's a 4K HDR OLED TV and comes with a motorised stand and a Beoremote One for control, again with a laser-etched prancing horse.

That stand means you can reposition it, perhaps adjusting the angle of the TV because you're sitting in a different chair.

The Beovision Theatre Ferrari Edition can be yours from £20,700 or $25,000. It's worth bearing in mind that price is likely for the 55-inch and if you're serious, you'll probably want the 77-inch model.

If it all sounds a bit rich for you, but you still want to get in on the Ferrari action, then check out the Beosound Explore Ferrari Edition which was announced in 2023. It also has those Ferrari hues, but will only cost you £269.

Otherwise, head down to your nearest B&O retailer if you're interested in the new Ferrari Edition collection.