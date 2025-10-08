Audiophile tech needn't cost the Earth – this Activo P1 deal is incredible at under £300

I've been impressed by Astell&Kern's Activo lifestyle brand, which aims to make audiophile-quality tech a lot more affordable. I rate its P1 Hi-Res Audio player very highly – even at full price.

But now it's available in an Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer that knocks £100 off the usual price, and even throws in some accessories and a set of IEMs too.

The bundle is called the Activo Starter Bundle Pack and features the P1 digital audio player, a set of Volcano IEMs and the P1 protective case. The player by itself is usually £399 and the headphones are £99, so the £299 price here is a significant saving on the RRP.

And it's not the only deal Astell&Kern / Activo is currently running – there's also 70% off the superb CA1000T audio player. It's a lot more than the P1 bundle – it's £699 – but when you consider that the original price was £2,299, that's a significant saving too.

(Image credit: Activo)

Activo Starter Bundle: why it's worth the money

We tried the Activo P1 earlier this year and were very impressed. We said in our test: "For those of us who like the idea of high-grade audio but can't afford the top-end kit, this is a fantastic option to get started on an audiophile journey."

It delivers superb sound quality, features multiple connection options, and is simple and easy to use.

We haven't tested the Volcano earbuds yet but I have tested the more expensive Q1 IEMs they're derived from and really loved their clarity and punch.

The Volcano earphones have a triple-driver setup with one 8mm and two 6mm dynamic drivers, and they have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz like their more expensive siblings. The cable is 7-core silver-plated copper and 5-core oxygen free copper wire, and it features 3.5mm, 4.4mm and USB terminators.

If you're looking to get into Hi-Res Audio but the price has previously put you off, this is an excellent and much more affordable way to get the benefits of higher quality sound without having to sell the car or kids.