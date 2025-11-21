Astell&Kern's audiophile players get £1,600 off for Black Friday – going Hi-Res has never been more affordable

Astell&Kern is renowned for its high-end digital audio players and is a favoured brand by audiophiles looking for near perfect listening experiences. It's also renowned for is high-end prices, with players priced in the thousands.

However, if you've had your eye on an Astell&Kern player and have been waiting for the price to drop, now's your lucky day. Thanks to the brand's Black Friday sales, you can now get one of its premium devices with up to £1,600 off.

That's a mind-blowing amount slashed off the Astell&Kern CA1000T – a desktop digital player and amp – which is now just £699 from an original price of £2,299.

But there's more too – the stunning Astell&Kern KANN Ultra is now under £1,000 for the first time – having a saving of 38%. And the flagship Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000T comes with a £1,400 discount. All the offers are available on Amazon right now.

Save £110 Astell&Kern HB1 Bluetooth DAC & Amplifier: was £259 now £149 at Amazon Get 42% off Astell&Kern's portable amplifier, which works both wired and wirelessly. It has 3.5mm and 4.5mm connections, so can improve audio quality for all manner of different headphones. And it comes with LDAC and aptX HD support.

Save £1,600 Astell&Kern CA1000T Desktop Audio System: was £2,299 now £699 at Amazon There's a mind-boggling 70% off the CA1000T right now, which is Astell&Kern's high-end desktop solution. It works as a headphone amplifier and player in one, so can improve the sound from other sources too – such as your laptop.

Save £1,400 Astell&Kern SP3000T High Resolution Audio Player: was £3,199 now £1,799 at Amazon Quite simply the flagship of Astell&Kern's range, the SP3000T features dual RAYTHEON JAN6418 MIL-SPEC vintage vacuum tubes for perfect audio presentation. It also comes in a 316L stainless steel chassis, with 99.9% pure silver plating for superior electrical conductivity.

Why buy a high-end digital audio player?

For many, their iPhones or Android phones are ample for providing digital audio playback on the move – but if you want the very best quality, you should really consider a standalone player.

Not only are they more compatible with Hi-Res Audio filetypes at higher bitrates, they come with wired headphone connectivity and DACs (digital analogue converters) to ensure nothing is lost in translation.

Alternatively, consider a portable or desktop DAC and amp, as these will enhance the audio quality coming from your device to your over-ear headphones or in-ear monitors – and the different in performance can be astonishing.

It's also worth upgrading your headphones too, of course, to make sure you get the most from your new player or DAC.