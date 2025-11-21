Astell&Kern's audiophile players get £1,600 off for Black Friday – going Hi-Res has never been more affordable
Prices now start at just £149 for its music players and DACs
Astell&Kern is renowned for its high-end digital audio players and is a favoured brand by audiophiles looking for near perfect listening experiences. It's also renowned for is high-end prices, with players priced in the thousands.
However, if you've had your eye on an Astell&Kern player and have been waiting for the price to drop, now's your lucky day. Thanks to the brand's Black Friday sales, you can now get one of its premium devices with up to £1,600 off.
That's a mind-blowing amount slashed off the Astell&Kern CA1000T – a desktop digital player and amp – which is now just £699 from an original price of £2,299.
But there's more too – the stunning Astell&Kern KANN Ultra is now under £1,000 for the first time – having a saving of 38%. And the flagship Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000T comes with a £1,400 discount. All the offers are available on Amazon right now.
Read moreRead less▼
Get 42% off Astell&Kern's portable amplifier, which works both wired and wirelessly. It has 3.5mm and 4.5mm connections, so can improve audio quality for all manner of different headphones. And it comes with LDAC and aptX HD support.
Read moreRead less▼
A superb digital audio player, especially at this price, the SR35 supports all manner of headphones and formats. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on board, with LDAC and aptX HD codec support.
Read moreRead less▼
There's a mind-boggling 70% off the CA1000T right now, which is Astell&Kern's high-end desktop solution. It works as a headphone amplifier and player in one, so can improve the sound from other sources too – such as your laptop.
Read moreRead less▼
A true step-up model the KANN Ultra sports an octa-core processor for significant performance upgrades. It also features a flagship DAC – the ES9039MPRO – and is built using super high-end materials.
Read moreRead less▼
Quite simply the flagship of Astell&Kern's range, the SP3000T features dual RAYTHEON JAN6418 MIL-SPEC vintage vacuum tubes for perfect audio presentation. It also comes in a 316L stainless steel chassis, with 99.9% pure silver plating for superior electrical conductivity.
Why buy a high-end digital audio player?
For many, their iPhones or Android phones are ample for providing digital audio playback on the move – but if you want the very best quality, you should really consider a standalone player.
Not only are they more compatible with Hi-Res Audio filetypes at higher bitrates, they come with wired headphone connectivity and DACs (digital analogue converters) to ensure nothing is lost in translation.
Alternatively, consider a portable or desktop DAC and amp, as these will enhance the audio quality coming from your device to your over-ear headphones or in-ear monitors – and the different in performance can be astonishing.
It's also worth upgrading your headphones too, of course, to make sure you get the most from your new player or DAC.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.