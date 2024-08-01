Spotify U-turn sees must-have feature return for free

Quick Summary
Spotify is letting its free users access lyrics for tracks again, after having locked it behind a paywall.
There will be a monthly limit on access, but it's apparently extremely high.
Near the end of last year, Spotify prompted specific backlash when it yoinked away access to its lyrics system, which let users see the lyrics to songs they were listening to in-app.
Previously a free feature, access to lyrics became limited unless you had a Premium account, letting people on free plans see song lyrics just three times a month. Now, though, after months of griping, it's seemingly rolling back that change on iPhone and Android.
After some users noticed that they were once again able to see lyrics whenever they liked, Spotify confirmed that it had made a change. This has seen the monthly limit on how many lyrics you can access raised to so high a point that no user has apparently got near it.
That's a weird way to roll back the change, which had clearly been intended to funnel people towards monthly memberships, but perhaps it's Spotify's way of saving face and still being able to claim there's a limit of some sort.
In a statement to TechCrunch about the change, Spotify said: "At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating. This means the availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices.
"Over the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding lyrics availability for Spotify Free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally."
That doesn't actually tell us a huge amount more, but it confirms that if you can't currently access as many lyric lists as you'd like, you probably should be able to in the coming weeks as the change rolls out more widely.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
So, while it might not be the most impactful tweak, this can nonetheless be chalked up as a minor victory for those hoping to keep free features in Spotify's ecosystem - one that is more and more geared towards getting people to pay for access to their favourite music and playlists.
Given that only roughly a third of its monthly users are Premium members, it's no surprise that this is a big part of Spotify's strategy right now.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Netflix's Squid Game season 2 finally gets a release date – plus a nice surprise
Watch the teaser trailer until the very end
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan has had a major £100 price drop in a limited-time sale
If you're a fan of staying cool (in more ways than one), the Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Finally, X is getting a new feature that's genuinely useful
The network formerly known as Twitter has undergone a lot of change, this is one of the better ones
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
WhatsApp working on huge free upgrade that will make video calls much more fun
Taking a leaf out of Snapchat's book
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Spotify HiFi is almost ready to roll but will likely cost you more
Hi-Res streaming is reportedly coming "later this year" with a new price plan
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Glastonbury just got better thanks to Spotify
The companion app is better than ever
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The Sonos app gets another free upgrade that reintroduces fan-requested features
Sonos adds some old favourites to get its app back up to speed
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Strava rolls out the most requested app feature ever (and a ton of other updates)
That’s right, people: Dark mode is coming, as well as new Heatmaps, AI workout summaries, and more
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Yes, you can play PS1 games on an iPhone, here's how
Emulators are hitting iOS big time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
WhatsApp gets a free upgrade that makes life simpler for iPhone owners
A new feature comes to WhatsApp on iOS
By Max Freeman-Mills Published