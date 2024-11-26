Spotify gets a free update that makes repeat listening much more simple

Quick Summary Spotify is rolling out a new Recents page that will replace Listening History. The Recents page is designed to help you retrieve and reconnect with music, podcasts and audiobooks that you love, as well as saved content.

We don't know about you but we love to listen to specific songs, on repeat. Christmas playlists for the whole of December? Sign. Us. Up.

We've got our favourite artists too, and there are some podcasts that have made us howl with laughter whilst strolling with our dog. Spotify's latest news then is music to our ears – see what we did there?

The streaming platform has announced a new 'Recents' page that will replace the current Listening History page. This is designed to help you retrieve and reconnect with music, podcasts and audiobooks that you love, whether that's Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas or a specific episode of Chris and Rosie Ramsey's Sh***ged, Married Annoyed podcast.

The Recents page will pull up any paused podcasts you have started, help you find your favourite tune from last week, or highlight an album or audiobook you saved months ago but haven't gotten round to listening to yet. You'll therefore not only see your recent listening activity, as you did with Listening History, but you will also see saved content and there are filters to help you find what you are looking for.

How to access the Recents page on Spotify

To find the Recents page on Spotify, you will need to make sure your Spotify app is on the latest version. You then need to tap on your profile picture to open the side bar.

The Recents page will appear in this sidebar, where you can then explore recently played, along with saved music, podcasts and audiobooks in chronological order. It will go back three months, or 90 days.

A Recents rail will also appear in the Home Feed so you can get even quicker access to saved content and recent episodes.

Spotify is rolling out the Recents page update to Free and Premium users on iOS and Android. If it hasn't appeared on your device yet, keep checking for updates.