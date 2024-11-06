Netflix ditching a large section of its content after experiment fails

Quick Summary Netflix is delisting 20 of its 24 interactive titles from 1 December, the streaming platform has confirmed. It also said it was no longer focusing on interactive titles, which comes after the service closed its AAA game studio before releasing even one game.

Netflix has a huge catalogue of shows and films, from popular series like Bridgerton and Lincoln Lawyer to films like Don't Move, but the streaming platform has also dabbled in interactive titles in the past.

If you didn't know that last element, then that might be one of the reasons all the interactive titles (apart from a couple) are about to be removed from the platform entirely.

Netflix will delist 20 of its 24 interactive titles at the end of the month, which you will currently find under "Interactive Specials". It told The Verge that, from 1 December 2024, only four of the interactive titles will remain available – Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild.

Interactive titles have been around for a number of years on Netflix, with the first arriving in 2017 in the form of Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale. Other titles involved a daily trivia series and a trivia game you could share with friends.

They will be no more though, with the original Puss in a Book title having been gone for some time and Netflix choosing to focus its efforts "in other areas".

Netflix spokesperson, Chrissy Kelleher, told The Verge: "The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”

Prior to the confirmation, former Netflix gaming boss Mike Verdu moved into a new position of VP of GenAI for Games at Netflix and previously told Game File that the service was no longer building interactive titles.

Netflix also recently closed its AAA game studio – and no you didn't miss anything, no games were released beforehand. The platform's game streaming beta also remains in testing despite arriving in the US over a year ago.

All-in-all, it looks like Netflix will continue to be the platform for watching Selling Sunset, but not really the place to go for gaming anytime soon.