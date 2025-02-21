Your older Samsung phone could soon get some of S25's best camera features
This could be a big step for photography and videography lovers
Quick Summary
Older Samsung Galaxy handsets could snag some killer features from the new model.
Those are said to arrive in the next few months.
While there have already been a number of new Android phones in 2025, some have certainly stood out above the pack. For many, the Samsung Galaxy S25 range is one of the most prominent thus far, offering the latest and greatest technology from the Korean brand.
While the overall picture was one of incremental changes over previous generations, there were still some things to enjoy about the new handsets. Chiefly, that included a lot of camera software updates, which look to improve the operability of Samsung's shot snappers.
Now, some of those new features are coming to older handsets. That's according to a report from 91Mobiles, which cites a further source on Twitter.
That user shared a reported changelog for the Samsung Galaxy S24, which includes two of those camera features. According to that, users will gain access to both the AI Filters and Samsung LOG video recording.
According to the report, the AI Filters will be coming to every S-series and Z-series flagship which is still eligible for the One UI 7 updates. That should mean everything from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 onwards can expect to enjoy the update.
The LOG recording is slated to be slightly less widespread. In fact, the report only suggests the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will receive that upgrade. That allows users to record raw video, which is beneficial for post-processing and colour grading.
Still, it's a decent boost for users of an older handset. The AI Filters might not be top of your wishlist, but they should offer a decent array of different options for your photography.
There's no confirmed release date for the features right now. The report suggests that a stable release will arrive "in the coming months" though that isn't too telling. For now, then, we'll just have to keep an ear to the ground.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
