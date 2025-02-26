Your older Samsung phone could finally get Android 15 on these dates
You could get a significant upgrade in the coming months
Quick Summary
If you use an older Samsung Galaxy handset, this could be the date you receive Android 15.
The news comes from a leak in Romania.
While the new and shiny Samsung Galaxy S25 series may be hot on everyone's lips, the Android phone manufacturer has a lot more to offer besides. As one of the founding fathers of the modern phone arena, the brand has a legion of users with devices spanning the breadth of the pricing spectrum.
That means, when a new device and operating system is releases, there are millions of eager eyes awaiting news of when their handset may receive the same treatment. For many, that moment has just been revealed.
New information shared on Twitter has given us a list of dates for updates on classic models. The screenshots come directly from a Samsung Romania presentation, and detail the expected dates for a range of different models.
According to the post itself, the information had only arrived that day from the South Korean office, making this as up to date as you can get. So, when exactly can users of different handsets expect the changes?
BREAKING! Samsung Romania confirmed while on Zoom Meeting for S25 series workshop the update schedule for One UI 7 and Android 15!These info's were arrived today from Korea! pic.twitter.com/X9dLpeZxZjFebruary 25, 2025
For those using a Samsung Galaxy S24 series handset, it's said to be the 18th of April. Those using a Samsung Galaxy S23 series device can expect it another week later on the 25th of April, while the S23 FE model will extend to the 16th of May. That's the same day as the S22 series, and the S21 series comes later that month on the 23rd of May.
Foldable phone users are also involved in the changes. The current Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 handsets will get their new software on the 18th of April, with each respective generation out to the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 receiving theirs on the 25th of April, the 16th of May and the 23rd of May, respectively.
Those using the brand's cheap phones aren't out of luck, either. The Samsung Galaxy A54 will get the goods first, snagging the update on the 25th of April. That's followed up on the 16th of May, where the A34, the A53 and the A33 will all get a boost.
Of course, all of that could change, but with a few months still to go, that seems like a plausible window for the roll-out of a new operating system.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
