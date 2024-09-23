Xiaomi's stunning Samsung Flip rival confirmed for global release

Quick Summary
Xiaomi is launching its Mix Flip phone to a global audience.
That was confirmed by the brands CEO, who confirmed a launch this month.
If you're a lover of emerging technology, you'll likely be a big fan of foldable phones. These devices are like works of pure science fiction, allowing users to unfurl their handset to reveal a larger display within.
While models from big name brands – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 – tend to dominate the market, there are others worthy of consideration. For flip phones, that includes models like the Motorola Razr Ultra 50.
Soon, another big player will enter that market, too. That's because Lei Jun – the CEO of Xiaomi – has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mix Flip is coming to global markets this month. That was confirmed via a post on Twitter, which also thanked the Xiaomi fans around the world for their support.
Based on the brands current range, that's likely to be the Xiaomi Mix Flip 4. If true, that could be a big deal for potential users.
The Mix Flip features a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, along with a pair of bright 3,000 nit AMOLED displays. The camera setup is impressive, too, with a pair of 50MP sensors on the rear offering main and telephoto options. You'll even find a 32MP selfie camera on board.
As it's a Xiaomi device, those are Leica tuned cameras, too. That should help to make images captured on this device some of the best on the market – I've tested similar features on other handsets and the results are sublime.
It should be pretty good for battery life, too. A 4,780mAh battery can be found inside, with 67W wired charging offering quick top ups to boot.
In fact, one of the only potential sticking points appears to be price. As of this moment, there's no word on what the device will cost in different markets, leaving that as something of an unknown.
If Xiaomi can market this for less than its competitors, it could prove to be a real moment – not just for the brand, but for the industry as a whole.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
