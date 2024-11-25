This stunning OnePlus phone is £200 off in the Black Friday sale!

There has never been a better time to buy a new phone. With the best Black Friday deals offering some fairly significant price cuts, you can often pick up a better phone than you thought for the money.

While many will look for a great price on a flagship device, I think the best deals are reserved for midrange handsets which become even cheaper in the sales. Sure, you might not get all of the latest features, but if you can do without that, you're getting a killer phone for a bargain price.

That's exactly what we have here. The OnePlus 12R is a stylish handset, with a strong spec sheet for a midrange device. Now, it's even cheaper – just £449 at Amazon!

OnePlus 12R: was £649 now £449 at Amazon

Save a cool £200 on this killer OnePlus handset! Not only is it incredibly stylish, it's packed with top specs for a bargain price.

That's a lot of phone for the cash. Inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. That's a few generations old now, but is still more than capable of powering your daily activities. In fact, that was the first generation of handsets where you really started to feel the rampant power of these chips.

That's paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be plenty to get through. There's also a 5,500mAh battery inside. That's already pretty impressive, but when paired with 100W SUPERVOOC charging – which takes the battery from 1-100% in just 26 minutes – it's an absolute powerhouse.

All of that comes to life via a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel on the front. That's got an adaptive refresh rate which goes from 1Hz to 120Hz for efficiency and smooth motion.

The rear camera is a nifty triple-sensor setup. A 50MP main sensor – which features some nifty optical image stabilisation – is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It's more than enough for the daily shooting of most people – and should even offer room for some experimentation.

Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

