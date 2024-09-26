Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 is a flagship that costs less – and brings a new twist

Quick Summary Samsung officially reveals the Galaxy S24 FE (short for 'Fan Edition'), packing a similar specification to the S24 Plus model in Samsung's top-tier range. The FE's twist on the formula, however, is that it ditches Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor for Samsung's own Exynos 2400, while coming in at a lower price point – adding further appeal.

This may come as zero surprise: after Samsung leaked the Galaxy S24 FE accidentally – it went up for pre-order in the US ahead of its official reveal, whoops – the new Galaxy S24 handset is now official. The 'Fan Edition' model is clearly here to stay, therefore, despite rumours in recent years that the series might be coming to an end.

The new Galaxy S24 FE is still every bit the flagship, though, as it's largely akin to the earlier Galaxy S24 Plus model in Samsung's top-tier range. However, it brings a new twist to the party – inside is Samsung's own Exynos 2400 processor, not the Qualcomm Snapdragon staple that's used across the rest of the S24 range (in most regions anyway).

Samsung and Qualcomm do still have an agreement in place – and the rumoured Galaxy S25 series is said to be Snapdragon only for one good reason – but the S24 FE presents the perfect opportunity for Samsung to use its own silicon, cut the production cost, and nestle this new Fan Edition model into its cut-price position.

That it'll cost £649 at launch ($865 / AU$1265 by conversion – official regional prices are to be confirmed at the time of writing) will surely cement its success from day one. Especially with an all-round specification and design that's so rooted in the Galaxy S24 series' success.

So what to expect of the S24 FE in summary? It's got a 6.7-inch OLED display (technically 6.5-inch owed to the rounded corners) that's Full HD, so it's a little lower resolution than the S24 Plus' same-size equivalent – but doesn't scrimp on the details that matter, including an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth playback. It's also a marginally larger and heavier handset by design, too.

The design looks very much part of the S24 family, with a triple-lens camera arrangement around the back offering a 50-megapixel main, 12MP wide, and 3x optical zoom (at 8MP, making it a little lower-res than the 10MP norm). And with Samsung Galaxy AI on board, you'll be able to further manipulate photos and benefit from a variety of automated features.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available for pre-order from 4 October in the UK (other regions may vary), with Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow colour options available. There's a base 128GB storage model, with a 256GB variant being the top-end version if you wish a pay a touch extra.