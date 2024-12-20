Samsung is rumoured to be bringing back an older phone design feature for the S25

Quick Summary Samsung could invoke a fairly dramatic design change this year. According to a new report, the iPhone-y design of the S24 could make way for another curved-edge display.

As 2025 looms on the horizon, fans of the best Android phones are in for a tantalising time. The time of year when others are reflecting on the year and forcing mince pies down their necks is also the countdown to a wide array of new handsets.

One of the largest launches each year is the arrival of a new Samsung phone range. These typically appear in the early part of the year, bringing the latest and greatest technology the Korean outfit has to market.

This time out, there could be a fairly substantial design change coming. According to a report by MSPowerUser, the new range could see a return to using curved-edge displays.

Those were particularly popular among Android handsets a few years ago, where the draping, waterfall edge gave a sleek appearance. They weren't faultless, though, with the curvature causing some issues in use thanks to extraneous touching and warped imagery.

Hopefully, that's all been sorted now, as it appears that a lot of manufacturers are making a return to this style. We've seen it on the Chinese version of the Honor Magic 7 Pro, for example, which is also anticipated in the not-too-distant future. The OnePlus 13 is another such device.

Still, I'm really excited by the prospect. I've been very vocal about the similarities between different phone designs in the past. This year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google Pixel 9 ranges both came with a much more iPhone-inspired appearance, with flat edges and a flat screen.

While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it did feel like a loss for the creativity of the industry, with each brand simply putting their name and badge to a variation of the same design. If this news proves true, it would at least bring a greater range of options to the market, which is a great thing for the end user.