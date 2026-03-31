Samsung has a cheaper S26 model, but you can't have it

Quick Summary A cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy S26 has appeared online. In the now deleted listing, a 128GB version was available to enterprise customers.

When the Samsung Galaxy S26 was first announced, one point on the spec sheet was notably different. The entry level storage for the base model started at 256GB, and with that came a price hike across the board.

But did you know that a 128GB version does exist – and it's cheaper? That's according to GSM Arena, which has spotted such a device online.

It comes as part of the brand's Enterprise Edition models, which are designed for its corporate customers. These models are offered with specific perks, including the Samsung Personal Data Engine and a year's subscription to the Knox suite for security.

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According to the report, there was a 128GB version of the Galaxy S26 listed on the Enterprise site, with a retail price of £660 (approx. €760 / US$870 / AU$1,250). That's notably lower than the cost of the lowest spec retail model, which costs £879 (approx. €1,000 / US$1,160 / AU$1,690).

(Image credit: Future)

It's worth noting that when we checked out the site while writing this, we were unable to find such a device. That does raise some questions – was it pulled because it was a mistake, or because it simply wasn't meant to come to market just yet?

While it's purely speculative to say, I really hope that there might be a less costly version of the flagship Android phone with less storage coming. Samsung has always been good with mid-tier handsets, but snagging a flagship for less is always a more attractive prospect. It's exactly the reason why people look to sales events like Black Friday for previous generation kit.

It's not the only headlines the Korean brand has garnered in recent weeks. The first leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide were seen recently, showing off the device expected to go toe-to-toe with the first iPhone Fold, when that launches later in the year.