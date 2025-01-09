Samsung Galaxy Z Fold users just got a crucial free security upgrade

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a crucial security update to install. That includes over 50 fixes, with some labelled as 'crucial'.

While it's always good practice to buy new technology for the specs it has – rather than anything promised but unseen – feature updates are a big part of the package. Whether it's the promise of improved features, or security for the longevity of your device, these updates are well worth employing on your device for added functionality.

Now, users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have got a crucial security update for their devices. It's far from the sexiest upgrade you'll ever see, but it's a really important one.

That's because it features a whopping 51 security fixes for issues on the device. Those should ensure the brand's flagship foldable phone is more secure than it ever has been before.

As per a report by SamMobile, that includes 29 vulnerabilities which affect the core Android operating system. Five of those vulnerabilities are listed as critical issues, making it imperative that this is installed as soon as possible.

The other fixes are for Samsung specific issues. Those include some which enable attackers to execute code and changes settings on devices without a user permission. As we said above, this is a really crucial one to get installed quickly.

It could well be the last security patch of the One UI 6 era. That's because a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has been scheduled for the 22nd of January. That event is likely to be the launch event for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 range, but should also play host to the unveiling of the new One UI 7 operating system.

Once that event is done and dusted, we'd expect the Korean brand to start seeding the update out to other devices in the range. That usually starts with the next flagship in the range, which would be this handset.

These updates are usually rolled out in phases, so don't panic if it isn't on your device right away. Currently, it's only for carrier-locked variants of the device. That will usually expand relatively quickly, though.

Still, if you want to manually push it along, head to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install, where you'll find any updates currently available to you.