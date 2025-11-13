Quick Summary The OnePlus 15 is now on sale, with a £849 / €949 / $899 asking price for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, promo orders can net the 16GB+512GB variant with £/€100 off through until 12 December, priced at £879 / €999 (down from the typical £979 / €1099 asking price).

After weeks of drip-feeding nuggets of information about its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, the brand has finally revealed how much the handset will actually cost.

And it's good news, with a savvy price compared to many of the best Android phones, plus a killer promotional discount on the more capable, larger-capacity variant too.

I won't go into too many details about the OnePlus 15's specifics here – you can read my full review for that; there's also my take on Sand Storm being the obvious finish of choice – as there's so much information already out there.

The main thing that's been hanging in the wind, however, is just how much the latest OnePlus handset would cost. Well, now we know for sure – and there's a killer early promotional offer, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OnePlus 15 on-sale price OnePlus 15 UK Europe USA Australia 12GB+256GB £849 €949 $899.99 AU$TBC 16GB+512GB £979 €1099 $999.99 AU$TBC Promo (12th Dec 25) £879 €999 $N/A AU$TBC

I've only got UK (GBP), European (EUR) and Stateside (USD) pricing at this stage; but the handset will also launch in Australia (AUD) – and I'll update with the relevant prices in the above table, once known.

The OnePlus 15 is on sale right now, but if you purchase a handset prior to 12 December then the promo will kick in – netting you the larger capacity model with more RAM for barely any more than the base variant. It's a great deal (save for its absence in the USA, where pricing is still subject to "market conditions").

This isn't a pre-order, per se, as that's already happened via OnePlus' own website. That offered – ahead of the price being public knowledge – a £50 discount voucher, plus the option to select a free gift, which included a DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Handheld Gimbal.

The pre-order finished 10 minutes ahead of the official price reveal, though, so was for superfans only; those willing to put a deposit up front without knowing the final on-sale pricing details. OnePlus knows it's got that fanbase.

But even if you missed it, the 16GB+512GB OnePlus 15 represents great value. How about you go buy yourself a tidy Christmas present for the holidays? Real-time pricing for network providers is in the widget below, too.