OnePlus 13 gets its first major free update, including a neat new feature

Quick Summary
OnePlus has released a software update for its new flagship phone that brings a number of features, including on-device AI capabilities and camera improvements.
The software is available to download now and it means your OnePlus 13 will support Google's Gemini Nano, which is the mobile-optimised version of Google's large language model.
OnePlus only announced its latest flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 13 – at the beginning of this month, with the device being praised as one of the best Android smartphones you can currently buy. It's just got better though, as its first software update has introduced a number of new features, including on-device AI, as well as camera improvements.
The update was spotted by Android Authority who reported that the new software brings support for Google's Gemini Nano AI model. This is the mobile-optimised version of Google's large language model allowing for the OnePlus 13 to run some AI features without an internet connection.
What new features does the software bring to the OnePlus 13?
The software update is version CPH2655_15.0.0.402(EX01) and adds the Android AICore app to the OnePlus 13 – this subsequently means support for Gemini Nano. It should begin downloading when you press the Magic Compose icon in the Google Messages app.
Magic Compose is an AI feature that suggests replies based on the context of your conversation and while it typically uses the cloud, if the device supports Gemini Nano, the messages can be processed on the handset itself.
There are more features available with Gemini Nano on Pixel 9 devices, such as summaries in the Pixel Recorder app, call summarisation in the Google Phone app and screenshot processing in the Pixel Screenshots app. For now though, the OnePlus 13 only utilises Gemini Nano for Magic Compose in the Google Messages app.
Google Nano aside, the software update for the OnePlus 13 also brings a touch to share feature supporting iOS devices, additional styles and personalisation options for the Watermark feature in the camera app, and better clarity of previews and photos in both Portrait and Photo modes.
Colour performance for photos from the main sensor and telephoto sensor have also been improved with the update, along with the tone and colour accuracy.
There are a couple of additional improvements elsewhere too so it's certainly worth making sure you are running the latest software if you have the OnePlus 13.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
