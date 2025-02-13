Motorola just made the bougiest flip phone you could possibly imagine
Even Barbie would go wide-eyed with much pink
Quick Summary
Motorola has launched a special edition Paris Hilton Razr+ and it is the pinkest phone you'll have ever seen.
The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition has the same specs as the Razr+ (Razr 50 Ultra) but adds Hilton's autograph, tagline, plus exclusive ringtones and wallpapers.
If the hot pink HMD Barbie phone caught your eye when it launched last year, get a load of Motorola's latest limited edition foldable. The company has teamed with Paris Hilton to produce a new version of its Razr+ flip phone (AKA Razr 50 Ultra) and it's everything you would expect and want if you're a Paris fan.
Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition specs and features
Featuring all the same specs and features of the standard model, the Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is finished in what is called a "Paris Pink" colour way, with Hilton's autograph adorning every model. There's also Hilton's "That's Hot" tagline on the hinge.
The rear is finished in vegan leather, also in the Paris Pink colour, while the matching pink aluminium frame makes sure you won't be going anywhere unnoticed with this in your hand. Don't worry though, this collaboration runs skin deep with exclusive Paris-inspired ringtones, alerts and wallpapers, just in case you need more than just the pink finish and autograph to win you over.
There are 10 ringtones and notification alerts, including a spin on the iconic "Hello Moto", and thirteen wallpapers to choose from.
The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition also comes with a case – which is also pink, of course, and has Hilton's autograph – and there are two strap options included as well. One is called Pink Sparkle, the other Pink Vegan Leather.
Other than a lot of delightful pink, there's a large display on the front that you can access any app on, whether that's WhatsApp or Google's Gemini, without having to open the phone. You'll also get a dual 50-megapixel camera system, 4,000mAh battery capacity and the Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform.
If the Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition sounds like a bit of you, you better be quick as it is being sold in very limited quantities. You can get it from motorola.com for $1,199.99 and it is available from 13 February, just in time for V day.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
High altitude and hard falls: How I mastered skiing at 40
From beginner jitters to parallel turns in Switzerland
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I’m a smart home expert – here are 5 smart blinds I'd recommend for a better night’s sleep
From SmartWings to IKEA, here are the smart blinds worth knowing about
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaks – will kick off the flip phone wars for 2025
And set a very high standard too it seems
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
New Motorola flip phone shows off the 2025 Pantone colour of the year
And we love it
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola free upgrade to add feature Samsung Galaxy owners have enjoyed for months
There's a really useful feature coming to your Moto phone
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola's next Razr foldable could come with a neat new tech idea
Or perhaps we should say a future Razr...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola ThinkPhone 25 really means business – tough as nails and fully juiced
Also as secure as they come
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola set to launch a surprise extra flip phone
Could we see a cheaper Moto flip phone before the year is out?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Can’t wait for the Pixel 9a? The Moto Edge 50 or Edge 50 Neo could be the phones for you
Moto's new mid-range phones offer compelling specs for the price
By Chris Hall Published
-
New Moto G phones have a rockstar finish for the price-conscious shopper thanks to luscious leather
Moto G55 and G35 look great but come at a low price
By Chris Hall Published