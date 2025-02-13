Motorola just made the bougiest flip phone you could possibly imagine

Quick Summary Motorola has launched a special edition Paris Hilton Razr+ and it is the pinkest phone you'll have ever seen. The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition has the same specs as the Razr+ (Razr 50 Ultra) but adds Hilton's autograph, tagline, plus exclusive ringtones and wallpapers.

If the hot pink HMD Barbie phone caught your eye when it launched last year, get a load of Motorola's latest limited edition foldable. The company has teamed with Paris Hilton to produce a new version of its Razr+ flip phone (AKA Razr 50 Ultra) and it's everything you would expect and want if you're a Paris fan.

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition specs and features

Featuring all the same specs and features of the standard model, the Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is finished in what is called a "Paris Pink" colour way, with Hilton's autograph adorning every model. There's also Hilton's "That's Hot" tagline on the hinge.

The rear is finished in vegan leather, also in the Paris Pink colour, while the matching pink aluminium frame makes sure you won't be going anywhere unnoticed with this in your hand. Don't worry though, this collaboration runs skin deep with exclusive Paris-inspired ringtones, alerts and wallpapers, just in case you need more than just the pink finish and autograph to win you over.

There are 10 ringtones and notification alerts, including a spin on the iconic "Hello Moto", and thirteen wallpapers to choose from.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition also comes with a case – which is also pink, of course, and has Hilton's autograph – and there are two strap options included as well. One is called Pink Sparkle, the other Pink Vegan Leather.

Other than a lot of delightful pink, there's a large display on the front that you can access any app on, whether that's WhatsApp or Google's Gemini, without having to open the phone. You'll also get a dual 50-megapixel camera system, 4,000mAh battery capacity and the Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform.

If the Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition sounds like a bit of you, you better be quick as it is being sold in very limited quantities. You can get it from motorola.com for $1,199.99 and it is available from 13 February, just in time for V day.