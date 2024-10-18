Motorola free upgrade to add feature Samsung Galaxy owners have enjoyed for months

Quick Summary
Motorola is going to add Circle to Search to its phones. That will allow quick and easy searching from any page.
Although there's no word on when the update will arrive nor on which models, as yet.
Motorola is producing some of its most interesting devices at the moment, making gains in folding phones with the Moto Razr 50 Ultra, as well offering some compelling mid-range devices like the Edge 50 Neo. And, there's a software update coming that's going to add new features, too.
Motorola shared details of the work it's doing with Google recently, outlining a range of Google AI features. If you're a follower of Android phones, this will be familiar to you, as Moto outlined the benefits of RCS messaging – now on the iPhone too – as well as Gemini Live on various devices.
Amongst these elements is a feature that Moto phones will benefit from soon, but that Samsung phones have had for months – and that's Circle to Search.
The feature isn't part of the core Android experience, it's managed by the Google app instead, as this is what powers the search features on the phones. But Circle to Search is also a highlight – it's a really usable way of searching your device, without the need to screenshot, copy and paste or anything else.
To use it you just long press on the bottom of the display, and a searching overlay appears. This will allow you to draw around something on your screen, at which point Google can search it. Thanks to Google's visual search powers that might be an image, while you can also circle text to select it or translate it, while search results appear at the bottom of the screen.
Interestingly, Circle to Search made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S24 when it launched in January 2024, before it came to Google's own Pixel phones. Over the past few months it has slowly been rolling out, bringing its search magic to more devices.
Motorola has been enjoying a bumper year with its phones. The Moto Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra launched offering two options for those wanting a folding phone, while the Moto Edge family is packed with models too.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra leads the pack, but this phone is a sub-flagship. That means it’s a little more affordable than some of the top devices, but still offers a great experience. Further down the line, Motorola is offering the Edge 50 Fusion and the Edge 50 Neo, which gives impressive performance for the price.
The interesting thing about Motorola phones is that Moto isn't going over the top with adding its own software, so they present themselves as reasonable alternatives to Pixel devices. One of the highlights is the use of vegan leather covers across a range of models, so you're not just stuck with a plastic-backed phone.
There's no telling when this software update is going to land on Moto phones, but seeing as it's enabled by the Google Search app, it should just arrive in a quick software update.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
A Grand Theft Auto movie is coming and it already has 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
GTA meets Shakespeare? Sign me up!
By Sam Cross Published
-
Amazon’s launching a super-cheap Fire TV Stick for HD TVs
The two entry-level Fire TV Sticks are being replaced by a new, affordable HD dongle
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Motorola's next Razr foldable could come with a neat new tech idea
Or perhaps we should say a future Razr...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola ThinkPhone 25 really means business – tough as nails and fully juiced
Also as secure as they come
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola set to launch a surprise extra flip phone
Could we see a cheaper Moto flip phone before the year is out?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Can’t wait for the Pixel 9a? The Moto Edge 50 or Edge 50 Neo could be the phones for you
Moto's new mid-range phones offer compelling specs for the price
By Chris Hall Published
-
New Moto G phones have a rockstar finish for the price-conscious shopper thanks to luscious leather
Moto G55 and G35 look great but come at a low price
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google's Circle to Search now works on music... and on a Samsung Galaxy S23, no less
There's a new way to identify music on your Android device
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra completely revealed in leaked marketing video – a big change is coming
There could be a significant upgrade coming to the Moto Razr 50 Ultra
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch globally much sooner than expected – brace yourself
Hello Moto!
By Rik Henderson Published