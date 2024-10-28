If you thought the OnePlus Open was good, wait until you hear about its successor...

Quick Summary The next-gen OnePlus Open 2 could be an absolutely killer foldable phone. That's according to reports, which suggest that everything from the charging to the camera system could get a boost.

For true fans of emerging technology, there's nothing quite like the best foldable phones. Born as the fruit of decades of sci-fi dreaming, these handsets are as futuristic as it gets, opening out to reveal a large internal panel.

There's a lot of different models worth your time and money. Classics like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 still offer a decent platform. Personally, I've been really loving the Honor Magic V3, complete with its slim footprint and improved durability.

We've long been fans of the original OnePlus Open handset. That's a killer device – as is the new Apex Edition which has left T3's Tech Editor feeling very happy. Now, its successor sounds likely to be even better.

That's because a host of fresh rumours about the spec sheet of the new model – colloquially dubbed the OnePlus Open 2 – have emerged. Those include a rather impressive sounding triple 50MP rear camera array, tuned by Hasselblad. Those rumours come courtesy of Digital Chat Station – a source with a good reputation for early leaks of Android phone specs.

While it doesn't sound like a leaps and bounds change from the first-gen's 48-, 64-, and 48MP line-up, it could be more significant than it first seems. Those 50MP sensors might offer a larger sensor size, which in turn would allow for a greater image quality.

It's not just the camera which is set for a boost, either. We've already heard about the handset receiving a larger battery, and that's mentioned again here. The current leak is slightly smaller than previous estimations at 5,700mAh, but that's still a darn sight more than the first-gen handset.

Elsewhere, we'd expect to see the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor make its way into these handsets, while there are also rumours of a MagSafe-like charging system. The highlight, though, remains its reported slim design, which could even eclipse the current slimmest device on the market – the Magic V3.

With no definitive release date rumoured for this one, we'll have to keep our ears to the ground for more details as they emerge.