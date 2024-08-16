4TB of portable SSD storage for just £0.05 per GB? Fetch me my wallet!

The technology world is full of beautiful products. Whether that's the latest iPhone or a sleek new smartwatch, there is something just waiting to catch your eye.

Others are less so – but that doesn't mean they aren't just as crucial. That's exactly what we have here today, with the Crucial X9 portable SSD. That gives you a huge amount of storage in a compact size.

Right now, it's even cheaper at Amazon! A 17% price cut means you can snag one for just £199.99 while stock lasts.

Crucial X9 4TB portable SSD: was £239.70, now £199.99 at Amazon

Save 17% on the awesome Crucial X9 SSD at Amazon. That snags you a whopping 4TB of storage in a portable format, from a brand renowned for making fantastic storage solutions.

That's a great price, costing just five pence per gigabyte. You'll be hard pressed to find a better value for money purchase than that.

You'll get fast read speeds, too. Up to 1,050MB/s will ensure you can quickly move your files around, without waiting for ages.

So, why might you need a portable storage solution? Well, there are numerous reasons. While not everyone will want to take their files on the move with them, they likely will want as little clutter as possible. These units are a mere 6.5cm x 5cm, making them great for adding as little clutter as possible to your home.

If you do opt to take it on the move, though, you certainly shouldn't have any issues. These devices are tested to be as rugged as possible, having been tested to withstand drops up to 7.5 feet, and fluctuations in temperature.

Personally, I've been keeping a close eye on these for a while. While I wouldn't have initially considered the larger 4TB model – my needs are far smaller than that – pricing like this makes it a truly tempting possibility.