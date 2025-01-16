2025's best fitness tech in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, with a roundup of the best tech to help you get fitter, faster and easier, in 2025. Whether you want to head out in the cold or hide out in a heated gym, then we've got some great gear to boost your winter workout.

Plus, we've got the latest smart urban ebikes on test, so you can get your outdoor fitness fix on the way to work, to the pub, or wherever you choose, without any of the sweatiness and plenty of smarts. We reveal 24 of the best style icons – killer tech that also happens to look pretty amazing; show you how to build your dream work-from-home with tech; and we test Philips' mega-TV, the OLED 959, to find out if this luxury panel can justify its premium price tag.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

2025’s best fitness tech – great gear to boost your winter workout

– great gear to boost your winter workout Philips OLED 959 TV on test – a mega-spec and mega-expensive panel for home-cinema heaven

– a mega-spec and mega-expensive panel for home-cinema heaven The best smart urban ebikes tested – cut through city traffic with these super-slick machines

– cut through city traffic with these super-slick machines 24 tech style icons – killer tech that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery

– killer tech that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery Ninja Luxe Cafe rated – Ninja’s first-ever coffee machine offers top performance at a great price

– Ninja’s first-ever coffee machine offers top performance at a great price Build your dream office – top tech options to upgrade your work from home

– top tech options to upgrade your work from home Six of the best drones tested – top options for every need and budget

And so much more!

