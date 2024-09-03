101 gadgets you can't live without, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you the gadgets that you simply cannot be without, all 101 of them!
Not sure where to start on your journey to tech fulfilment? We've carefully curated a list for you so you don't even need to think about it, with gadgets that you simply must own no matter what, lifestyle-boosting tech, and luxury items that you probably can't afford, but you can sure dream about owning one day.
Plus, we take a first look at the Google Pixel 9 and Fold Pro, reveal a plethora of fantastic phones under £500, discover whether the Samsung Galaxy Ring is the smart ring to rule them all and much more!
- Get this issue in our iPad edition
- Read us on Android phones and tablets
- Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- 101 gadgets you can't live without – top tech that’ll make you glad to get up every morning!
- Google Pixel 9 and Fold Pro – a first look at Google's latest flagship phones
- Samsung Galaxy Ring reviewed– is this the smart ring to rule them all?
- Fantastic phones under £500 – Apple, Google and Nothing are amongst those handsets that don't cost the earth, and there's even a folder in there…
- Dyson OnTrac rated – mighty big headphones that bring top sound quality to the table
- The best beer machines on test – turn your living room into the world's best pub with one of these enticing beer machines
- Rugged smartwatch shootout – Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Ultra 2
- 6 great gadget backpacks rated – keep your tech safe and stylish with one of these bags
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more. We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.
-
Upgrade your game, in the latest issue of T3!
Boost your skills, fitness and have more fun with the best tech, whether you want to improve your goal scoring, run faster, or try your hand at padel
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Gadget of the year, in the latest issue of T3!
Welcome to 2024’s edition of the T3 awards, where we carefully select the finest tech that we’ve ever seen over the last year
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Apple Vision Pro, in the latest issue of T3!
Join us as we get hands on with Apple’s game-changing mixed reality headset and explore what the future of the device might look like
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Essential travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!
Whether you’re going on a remote beach retreat or a culture-filled city break, this unmissable tech will guarantee that it’s a trip to remember
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The Hot 100, in the latest issue of T3!
Discover the most lip-lickingly desirable tech upgrades you should be planning to buy
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The ultimate gadget wishlist, in the latest issue of T3!
Get your hands on the most trailblazing tech out there, from completely wire-free TVs to state-of-the-art e-paper tablets
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Luxury tech for less, in the latest issue of T3!
Feeling the pinch? You can get this top-tier tech without emptying your bank account
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Huge upgrades for 2023, in the latest issue of T3!
Great gadgets for levelling up every area of your life, whether it’s reigniting your social life, learning new skills or improving your fitness
By T3 Magazine Published