This microSD Express card deal is unmissable for Nintendo Switch 2 owners

When Nintendo first unveiled the Switch 2 properly, it left millions of people with one quite surprising question on their lips: "What's a microSD Express card?" Well, a couple of months later, and with the console in our hands, more of us now know about this newer, faster version of a microSD card.
For now, the cards are a lot more expensive than normal microSD cards, but one of the first ever deals on one just hit thanks to Amazon Prime Day. It might not be the most seismic of reductions, but you can save nearly a fiver on a 256GB card from SanDisk through Amazon right now.
It might not seem like much, but if you were going to buy a microSD Express card at some point, you might as well save 7% using this Amazon deal – it doesn't have Nintendo branding, but if you care about that, you're barking up the wrong tree.
While Nintendo did up the storage in the Nintendo Switch 2 considerably, giving it 256GB of space for you to fill up, the simple fact is that games are getting bigger and bigger. Now that it's a 1080p device, even when playing handheld, that direction of travel won't stop, either.
So, doubling your storage is a great idea at this stage, even if you do have to fork out roughly what you'd expect to pay for a game to do so. Consider it a down payment on an easier life, though, since it'll help ensure that you don't have to do nearly as much storage management down the line.
Half the point of having the Switch 2 is to have Mario Kart World installed on it forever, after all, so that you can rely on it for some split-screen party gaming at the drop of a hat. If you needed to delete it, that would be a true shame.
