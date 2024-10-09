These are the most expensive items in the Amazon Prime sale – but the savings are huge too!

There's always money to be saved if you're a savvy shopper in the Prime Day Big Deal Days sale. Whether you're holding off buying those items on your wish list till the discounts land, or just stocking up on your usual home purchases while the prices are lower.

If you really want to save though, you need to go big. Big ticket items often don't look that appealing in the sales, as the money off as a percentage is often small. But if you're saving even 5% on a two grand product, then you've knocked £100 off the price.

Of course, it's not really a saving if you weren't planning on buying it in the first place, but when you're saving hundreds on something it's easy to justify that it's a worthwhile investment.

Surprisingly, there aren't that many high ticket items in this year's sale, but if you want to splurge, these are some of the priciest.