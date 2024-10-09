These are the most expensive items in the Amazon Prime sale – but the savings are huge too!

There's always money to be saved if you're a savvy shopper in the Prime Day Big Deal Days sale. Whether you're holding off buying those items on your wish list till the discounts land, or just stocking up on your usual home purchases while the prices are lower.
If you really want to save though, you need to go big. Big ticket items often don't look that appealing in the sales, as the money off as a percentage is often small. But if you're saving even 5% on a two grand product, then you've knocked £100 off the price.
Of course, it's not really a saving if you weren't planning on buying it in the first place, but when you're saving hundreds on something it's easy to justify that it's a worthwhile investment.
Surprisingly, there aren't that many high ticket items in this year's sale, but if you want to splurge, these are some of the priciest.
Save £1900 – This excellent OLED TV is 38% off, which ends up being a huge saving.
Save £543 – A 4K projector can turn your living room into a cinema, and even replace your big screen TV. This short throw model will project up to 150-inches from just inches away.
Save £651 – This 3D camera kit is designed for creating 3D maps of buildings and spaces, so you can explore them online. Ideal for estate agents, virtual tours or just to plan a refit of your home furnishings.
Save £1300 – Nothing says luxury like a full body massage chair, and this is a top-of-the-range model that comes in a choice of beige or black. The biggest savings are on the black model though, and it looks better too.
Save £900 – With the expansion battery included, this portable power station gives you up to 4096Wh of power. That's ideal for a camping trip or a home backup – it can keep your fridge going for 10.5 hours.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.