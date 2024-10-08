These Apple products are my pick in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Apple doesn't do discounts, but luckily the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale has some great Apple products in it. That means you can save on everything from MacBooks to USB-C leads over the next two days.
As a self-confessed Apple fan, I've been searching through the pages of Amazon's latest sale event to find the very best deals from Cupertino's finest. The official sale items include mostly accessories, but there are also discounts on hardware to be found on the site – if you know where to look.
UK Apple deals
Save 22% Complete with active noise cancellation and spatial audio, these AirPod Pro 2 earbuds are Apple's finest.
Save 33% The classic Apple Magic Mouse might not be the perfect solution thanks to that charging cable port on the bottom (meaning you can't use it while charging) but it's lovely to use and looks great with any Mac.
Save 10% This is about as cheap as Apple Watches get, and yet you still get all of the Watch OS 18 features, plus 50m water resistance.
Save 19% This is the more basic stylus that Apple offers, as it charges via USB-C rather than magnetically. However, it's still compatible with all the latest iPads and is now even more affordable.
Save 10% It might be a generation old, but the M2 chip is still really impressive, making this MacBook Air a great budget option.
US Apple deals
Save 32% Complete with active noise cancellation and spatial audio, these AirPod Pro 2 earbuds are Apple's finest.
Save 12% The classic Apple Magic Mouse might not be the perfect solution thanks to that charging cable port on the bottom (meaning you can't use it while charging) but it's lovely to use and looks great with any Mac.
Save 32% This is about as cheap as Apple Watches get, and yet you still get all of the Watch OS 18 features, plus 50m water resistance.
Save 15% This is the more basic stylus that Apple offers, as it charges via USB-C rather than magnetically. However, it's still compatible with all the latest iPads and is now even more affordable.
Save 25% It might be a generation old, but the M2 chip is still really impressive, making this MacBook Air a great budget option.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.