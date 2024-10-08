These Apple products are my pick in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

I can't resist some money off Apple gear, and right now there's a load of savings to be had

Apple deals for Prime Big Deal Days
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Mat Gallagher
By
published

Apple doesn't do discounts, but luckily the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale has some great Apple products in it. That means you can save on everything from MacBooks to USB-C leads over the next two days.

As a self-confessed Apple fan, I've been searching through the pages of Amazon's latest sale event to find the very best deals from Cupertino's finest. The official sale items include mostly accessories, but there are also discounts on hardware to be found on the site – if you know where to look.

UK Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon UK

Save 22% Complete with active noise cancellation and spatial audio, these AirPod Pro 2 earbuds are Apple's finest.

View Deal
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple Magic Mouse: was £79 now £53 at Amazon UK

Save 33% The classic Apple Magic Mouse might not be the perfect solution thanks to that charging cable port on the bottom (meaning you can't use it while charging) but it's lovely to use and looks great with any Mac.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): was £219 now £197 at Amazon UK

Save 10% This is about as cheap as Apple Watches get, and yet you still get all of the Watch OS 18 features, plus 50m water resistance.

View Deal
Apple Pencil USB-C
Apple Pencil USB-C: was £79 now £64 at Amazon UK

Save 19% This is the more basic stylus that Apple offers, as it charges via USB-C rather than magnetically. However, it's still compatible with all the latest iPads and is now even more affordable.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2
Apple MacBook Air M2: was £999 now £899 at Amazon UK

Save 10% It might be a generation old, but the M2 chip is still really impressive, making this MacBook Air a great budget option.

View Deal

US Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168.99 at Amazon US

Save 32% Complete with active noise cancellation and spatial audio, these AirPod Pro 2 earbuds are Apple's finest.

View Deal
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $69.46 at Amazon US

Save 12% The classic Apple Magic Mouse might not be the perfect solution thanks to that charging cable port on the bottom (meaning you can't use it while charging) but it's lovely to use and looks great with any Mac.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon US

Save 32% This is about as cheap as Apple Watches get, and yet you still get all of the Watch OS 18 features, plus 50m water resistance.

View Deal
Apple Pencil USB-C
Apple Pencil USB-C: was $79 now $67 at Amazon US

Save 15% This is the more basic stylus that Apple offers, as it charges via USB-C rather than magnetically. However, it's still compatible with all the latest iPads and is now even more affordable.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2
Apple MacBook Air M2: was $999 now $749 at Amazon US

Save 25% It might be a generation old, but the M2 chip is still really impressive, making this MacBook Air a great budget option.

View Deal
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.