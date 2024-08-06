The 5-star Dyson AirWrap is now £100 off – but it won’t last long!

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a Dyson AirWrap at a cheaper price, then you’re in luck as Dyson has dropped its prices on a range of its cleaning and hair care products.

Right now, the five star Dyson AirWrap has been given a £100 price cut on the Dyson website, but you’ll want to be quick as this deal isn’t expected to last long.

View the Dyson AirWrap deal

Originally priced at £399.99, the Dyson AirWrap is now £299.99, saving shoppers 25% on this coveted hair styling tool.

While Dyson has developed many new hair styling tools since it started making them in 2012, no tool has quite beat the AirWrap at its own game yet. The Dyson AirWrap is the best of the best – as you can see in our Dyson AirWrap review – but due to its popularity, it’s very rarely on sale, but it is right now.

To view the Dyson AirWrap deal, click the link above to head over to the Dyson Deals page or keep reading for all the details.

Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer: was £399.99 , now £299.99 at Dyson

Save £100 on the Dyson AirWrap in the Dyson sale. In a classic Nickel/Copper colour, the Dyson AirWrap comes with the main body of the device, a Coanda smoothing dryer, a 30mm long barrel and a round volumising brush.

The Dyson AirWrap is an extremely versatile hair tool, and thanks to its multi-functional attachments, it can be used as a hair dryer , curler, and to smooth and hide flyaways and frizz. With a stylish yet practical design, the Dyson AirWrap is comfortable to hold and has easy controls, including a Cold Shot to set hair.

Using Coanda technology, the Dyson AirWrap uses high speed pressurised air to create a spinning vortex through the main body. With the barrels and stylers attached, the Dyson AirWrap pulls in the hair to curl, wave, tame and add volume, to create versatile and salon-quality looks.

The attachments included in this deal are the 2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer which is best for styling, a round volumising brush that improves shape and lift, and a long barrel that curls and waves in both directions. I love using my Dyson AirWrap and the accessories included in this deal are the ones I used most often to achieve natural bouncy waves and volumised bangs.

Deals on the Dyson AirWrap are few and far between so if you’ve wanted the multi-styler for a while, this is the best time to buy it.