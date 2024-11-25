PlayStation's best 2TB SSD upgrade has never been cheaper – it's our no.1 pick of 2024

There's a select group of upgrades that I think almost every PlayStation 5 owner has considered making since buying Sony's console; getting a bit more storage is surely one of them. Console games are now bigger than ever, and you'll probably have found the PS5's internal SSD filling up way more quickly than you expected.

Thankfully, we're right in the thick of the Black Friday deals right now, and our undisputed top pick when it comes to expanded storage for your PS5 just got a seriously excellent deal in both the US and the UK through Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest ever price.

We've tested countless SSDs for the PS5, and the WD_Black SN850P sits proudly on top of our list of the best options for the console. Why? Because it boasts top-class speeds, is built specifically for the console, and is super easy to install.

Normally, the 1TB version of the drive would offer the best price, but this Black Friday you've got to check out the discount being offered on the 2TB version, which has hit a record low. First off, check out the UK deal:

WD_Black SNN850P 2TB SSD: was £214 now £149.99 at Amazon This is a simply amazing price for so much storage – even if you've bought a PS5 Pro, it'll still double the amount of SSD space you can call on. Plus, it performs at the exact same level as the internal storage.

If you're in the US, though, don't worry – an almost identical discount is live on your shores, too, meaning there's no need for envy. It's 30% off, just like here in the UK, and is identical in every way.

WD_Black SNN850P 2TB SSD: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Amazon In fact, if you account for exchange rates, this is actually an even better price for a frankly brilliant SSD. Get it ordered and you'll wave goodbye to the era of constantly deleting a game every time you buy a new one.

So, this should mean that anyone looking to pick up an SSD for their PS5 has a no-brainer of a decision to make. If you own a launch PS5, you have just 825GB to play with, and while the PS5 Slim expanded that to 1TB it's still easy to fill up (especially when the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can get over the 100GB mark if you download the Warzone extras).

Once you install it in your PS5, you honestly won't look back, and from there it'll be time to think about getting a superb new gaming headset, or even a new TV with gaming features to really push your console to its limits.