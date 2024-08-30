This 2024 Philips OLED TV with Ambilight has a massive £700 off right now

While it's often advised to wait until Black Friday if you want to save cash on a new TV there's an amazing deal available now that is unlikely to be bettered during any dedicated sales period.

The recently released Philips 65OLED759 is 4K, supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, comes with a 120Hz refresh rate to run PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games at their best, and has three-sided Ambilight – the brand's proprietary LED lighting system that matches on-screen pictures to expand the experience.

And, of course, it has one of the latest OLED panels for incredible colours and black levels.

You can now get all of this for just £1,199 – a mighty £700 off the launch price.

Philips 65OLED759 4K HDR TV: was £1,899, now £1,199 at Amazon

Utilising the Philips P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine, the 65-inch OLED759 model has incredible pictures, plus three-sided Ambilight to extend the experience beyond the confines of the screen.

If you're looking for a smaller model, the 55-inch version of the same TV, with all the same features and tech, is also available with a huge discount.

Originally priced at £1,299, it's now available for under £1,000 at a number of retailers, including Currys. You have to be quick though, the store says that price will only be available until Tuesday 3 September 2024.

Philips 55OLED759: was £1,299, now £999 at Currys

Like the 65-inch model, the 55OLED759 has all the bells and whistles of a high-end OLED TV, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. It also runs on the latest Titan OS platform with all the main Smart TV services.

Why choose the Philips OLED759?

As an owner of two Philips OLED TVs, I can heartily recommend the range. As well as some class-leading picture processing, resulting in incredible images, Ambilight is a real differentiator.

Exclusive to Philips TVs, it really does enhance the viewing experience – using LED lights set into the back of the set to shine colours on a rear wall. These match the video on screen, so extend the picture and focus your eyes more on the action.

The Philips OLED759 TV lineup also supports 120Hz for gaming, plus AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR and Nvidia G-Sync to ensure your play is presented at its very best, whether that be through the latest consoles or PC.

There's even voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, plus all the main streaming apps via the new Titan OS Smart TV system.

You really can't go far wrong at these prices.