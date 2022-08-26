I tried the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 and they are my new favourite running shoes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 review TL;DR: These long-distance running shoes are supportive, comfortable and super lightweight. They have you bouncing on every stride of your run and look pretty good while you’re doing so. Best for runs that are 10K or more, but they also make great training shoes.

As someone who runs 3+ times a week and regularly over long distances, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 trainers sounded like the perfect pair for me to try. I already tested a few shoes that are featured in our best women's running shoes guide, so I was very happy to give the Kayanos a test run (no pun intended).

ASICS credits the Kayano franchise as “stability shoe stars”, and after trying them out for a few weeks and wearing them for a 10K race, I can confirm that my strides and runs indeed felt more stable, comfortable and energised in the Gel-Kayano 29 compared to other trainers in my collection.

At T3, we’re big fans of ASICS shoes, having reviewed many of them and featuring the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 and the ASICS METASPEED EDGE+ in our best running shoes (opens in new tab) guide. These two shoes both received 5/5 stars from our Fitness Editor, and I’m happy to say that the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 are joining them – here is why!

ASICS Gel-Kayano 29: Price & Availability

Released in 2022, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 are available to buy for £165 in the UK, $160 in the US and AU$270 in AU. Most running shoes vary in price between £100 - £150, so in comparison, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 could be viewed as ‘expensive’. However, if you’re committed to race training and you’re going to use them a lot, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 are worth it and likely to last a while.

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 comes in multiple colourways, including the stylish Black/Red Alert, which is the pair I tested. For the latest prices, visit ASICS US (opens in new tab), ASICS UK (opens in new tab) and ASICS AU (opens in new tab). Make sure you check our Asics discount codes to get the best prices on your order.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen/T3)

ASICS Gel-Kayano 29: Tech

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 are 10g lighter than its predecessor, and are currently the lightest Gel-Kayano shoe on the market. When you’re running over a long distance, you don’t want to feel like your feet are being weighed down, so this lighter weight is beneficial for races or training purposes.

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 features FF BLAST PLUS cushioning in the midsole, which makes for softer landings, which is ideal if you’re heavy-footed. Alongside this, the midsole has LITETRUSS technology which increases stability and cradles the foot to keep it from moving around too much inside the shoe.

Technically, these trainers are neutral shoes, but the LITETRUSS is positioned in the inside of the shoe, so it keeps your foot from going inward while running. As someone who overpronates, I tend to lean towards shoes that correct this, but the LITETRUSS technology in the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 were extremely effective and has left the inside of my feet feeling very supported and stable.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen/T3)

ASICS Gel-Kayano 29: Fit

While the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 are super light, they sit tightly to the foot, especially on the top of the foot. Like I said, I overpronate so I like to wear trainers that are quite tight and stable to help correct my stride, so this was perfect for me. However, this tightness might put some people off, and it does take a bit of getting used to, but I really enjoyed this, and I feel confident while running in them.

Another thing I enjoyed about the tightness is that they don’t seem to lose this after continuous wearing. Some shoes lose their stretch or elasticity after multiple wears, but the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 feels the same getting them on and off now than when I first wore them. This gives me a pretty strong impression that the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 will last a while.

The product description for the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 says that they’re cushioning and supportive, and I couldn’t agree with this more. I wore these multiple times a week doing different run lengths, and found them to be comfortable on every run and my ankles and inside of my feet felt very stable, despite my tendency to overpronate. The cushioning gives the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 a fun level of bounce, and without being too dramatic, I felt I was running on air while wearing them! I also didn’t need to adjust them while running.

One negative I have is that they run a bit hot. However, I was testing the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 during the 30+ degree heatwave, so it’s unsurprising that my feet were a little sweaty, so take this with a grain of salt! I also tried them in the rain, and although there was a little bit of slip here and there, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 were surprisingly grippy.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen/T3)

ASICS Gel-Kayano 29: Running Performance

As I said previously, I tried the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 while training for a 10K and on the 10K race itself. While running in these, I felt super springy, off the ground and barely felt them during long and short runs during training.

The 10K race I took part in had a bit of mixed terrain, but with the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29, I barely felt a difference from running on a smooth path to running over rocky terrain. During races, I always have some kind of foot issue, whether that’s rubbing or blisters, but the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 didn’t do that at all, even while I was breaking them in. It was one of the easiest races I’ve ever done, and the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 was definitely a big part of this.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen/T3)

ASICS Gel-Kayano 29: Verdict

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 gets 5/5 stars from me, and I’d definitely recommend these to people who love to run and even to those who don’t! They feel amazing while running, offer a high level of support and stability, and the stretch-knit material looks and feels good.

Considering the price, I’d say serious runners will love the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29, and they’re well worth the investment. From testing them out, I do think the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29 will be long-lasting, but if you want to ‘save them for best’, I’d rely on them for longer sessions.

Whenever I go out for a run, regardless of length, I always gravitate towards the ASICS Gel-Kayano 29, so definitely consider these if you’re looking for your next pair of running shoes.