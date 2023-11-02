Your new PS5 Slim could come with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

If you've not jumped on the PS5 train yet, or are sneakily eyeing up a replacement for your original console with the upcoming sleek PS5 Slim, you could be in for a treat.

According to tipster CharlieIntel, the console will launch bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for $499. That's the same price as just the console's RRP, so you are effectively getting the game for free. Fingers crossed the same deal comes to the UK market too. Of course, the bundle will come with a controller too, but if you want to play split-screen, you'll need another.

It seems like the PS5 Slim will have a choice of bundles at launch, but in reality, the decision is elementary. Talk of the other reported bundle comes from French site Dealabs who tout a $560 combination of console and the admittedly excellent Spiderman 2. With the price difference, however, you could essentially buy the COD bundle and then the Spiderman 2 game separately for a similar price.

Per new Call of Duty ads, the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III console bundle will be $499. This is basically a new PS5 Slim with MW3 for free, since the PS5 Slim is $499 on its own. Available November 10. pic.twitter.com/wKguHk3IQPOctober 31, 2023 See more

As for the release date of such a bundle, we still don't technically when exactly the console will release but with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 slated for the 10th of November, we can have a good guess. It makes sense that such a big system seller would launch alongside the new console.

In addition to its reduced size, the PS5 Slim also has increased storage (up from 825GB to 1TB) and you're going to need it. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is looking to be a very large install, so even if you're not going for a new console, it might be worth investing in one of the best PS5 SSDs.

Of course, with the new PS5 launching this month, we're hopefully going to see some great deals (on the older model in particular) this Black Friday and in the build-up to the day itself.