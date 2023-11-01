Call of Duty fans may need a new PS5 SSD to play MWIII

How big is too big?

MW3
(Image credit: Call of Duty)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

The Call of Duty games have a reputation for being hard drive eaters, but if you're planning on picking up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when it drops on the 8th of November you might also need to treat yourself to one of the best PS5 SSD's

That's because according to industry tipster PlayStation Game Size the latest installment in the Goliath FPS franchise weighs in at a whopping 140GB, and that's just if you want to play the campaign. The single-player mode is in reality only around 50GB in size, but you'll also need to install the Call of Duty HQ launcher onto your console, which is a hefty 90GB. If you've been playing Warzone or other recent COD games you might have the HQ already installed but newcomers (or those like me who bit the bullet and deleted the games for space) will need to keep a huge chunk of space available. 

See more

Of course, the main component of COD games is the online multiplayer, which will likely make the game's size even larger. Thankfully recent installments have seen the series offer the abilty to separately install only the content you want, here's hoping that's the case again. 

You do have to ask yourself though, why are Call of Duty games so consistently large? Updates add-ons and patches brought Modern Warfare 2 to over 150GB, and it looks like this year's installment will push 200GB when fully assembled. Spiderman 2, a truly stunning-looking game is only 86GB while Starfield, a game which includes a whole galaxy of planets, was deemed large at 126GB on Xbox Series X and 139GB on Windows. 

At least the new PS5 Slim comes with an improved 1TB SSD storage, if you want to play anything other than Call of Duty, you're gonna need it. 

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸